Advertisement
Sunday, Sep 26, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

‘The Band Of Brothers’: Is It The Best Ever Series Or Movies Made On War?

The 10-episode mini-series, co-produced by actor Tom Hanks, is probably the closest-ever series or a movie, in the English language, to the events in World War II.

‘The Band Of Brothers’: Is It The Best Ever Series Or Movies Made On War?
The Band Of Of Brothers | Instagram

Trending

‘The Band Of Brothers’: Is It The Best Ever Series Or Movies Made On War?
outlookindia.com
2021-09-26T14:41:15+05:30
Samarth Goyal
Samarth Goyal

Samarth Goyal

More stories from Samarth Goyal
View All

Published: 26 Sep 2021, Updated: 26 Sep 2021 2:41 pm

No one likes wars, yet they are inevitable. At least they were in the 20th century, which witnessed not one, but two world wars. And while, there have been plenty of movies, and TV shows made around the events of the two wars, and specifically World War II, the Emmy-award-winning series ‘The Band Of Brothers’, manages to laud the bravery, courage and sacrifice of countless soldiers, without actually ever glorifying war or the usual patriotic chest-thumping that one is used to seeing, in projects from this genre.

The 10-episode-series revolves around the ‘Easy’ Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, of the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army, its participation in some of the major battles in Europe, following their airborne landings in Normandy--the first U.S. combat operation in Europe during World War II—in June 1944, until Hitler’s death, followed by Japan’s surrender and the end of World War II.

The events are based on historian Stephen E. Ambrose's 1992 non-fiction book of the same name, in which Ambrose researched and recorded interviews with Easy Company veterans.

British actor Damien Lewis plays the role of Major Richard Davis ‘Dick’ Winters, who is the central figure in the series, as he leads his men into various battles across Europe. Unlike commanders in other projects, Major Winters is intelligent, brave, smart and ruthless, yet someone who understands the very important fact that wars are fought by those, who never wanted it in the first place.

While the series features a large ensemble cast, each episode generally focuses on a single character, following their actions and the fates of the characters reflect those of the persons on which they are based.

From the Magazine

Caste Your Vote: Why A Caste Census Could Radically Change India’s Political Map

A Tulsi Plant, Unworn Sandals, A Mat, Brooms…Hathras Memories In A Post-Truth World

Congress Bowls A Caste Googly: A Dalit Sikh As Chief Minister Of Punjab Ahead Of State Polls

The Password Is Cheat: Tech-savvy Scamsters Take Control Of Online Entrance Exams

Out Of Tune: Indie Musicians Seek Protection From Heckling And Abuse At Gigs

Many either die or sustain serious wounds which lead to their being sent home. Other soldiers rejoin their units on the front line after recovering from injuries. Their experiences and the moral, mental, and physical hurdles they must overcome, are central to the story's narrative.

Perhaps the beauty of the show lies in the very fact, as also pointed out by one of the critics, is that it “balances the ideal of heroism with the violence and terror of battle, reflecting what is both civilized and savage about war.”

The series also features several actors who have now become big bankable stars in the world of film and TV. Actors James McAvoy, Andrew Scott, Michael Fassbender and Tom Hardy are some of the few names, who appear in the series with minor but pivotal roles in the series. Dax Shephard, who directed the two Oscar-nominated movies ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘Rocket Man’, also features in the series.

With multiple awards for writing, directing and special effects, it is safe to say that ‘The Band Of Brothers’ has become a sort of benchmark for all projects with World War II in the background. In fact, the German series ‘Generation War’, is often referred to as the German ‘Band of Bruders’. But, in dealing with the overall themes of the horrors of war – and the sacrifices of the millions of ordinary people who served, probably makes it the best ever series based on the subject of wars!

Tags

Samarth Goyal Tom Hanks Mumbai Bollywood Hollywood Movie Review Review Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Yash Raj Films Announces Theatrical Release Dates For ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ And ‘Shamshera’

Yash Raj Films Announces Theatrical Release Dates For ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, ‘Prithviraj’, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ And ‘Shamshera’

Baba Sehgal: Words Come Naturally To Me, Earlier I Used To Write Them In My Diary, But Now I Tweet

Minissha Lamba Turns Vegetarian; Refuses To Have Selective Empathy Towards Animals

'Desperately Seeking Shah Rukh': How King Khan Impacted Women's Aspirations In India

Arjun Rampal’s Girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’ Brother Gets Arrested By NCB; Actor Requests To Not Be Dragged In

Payal Ghosh To Go Under The Knife To Prepare For A Character With Multiple Personalities

Top 5 Songs Of The Week: ‘My Universe’ By Coldplay X BTS And 'Shiddat’ Title Track

Rohit Shetty Announces 'Sooryvanshi’s Release On Diwali After CM Announces Reopening Of Theatres In Maharashtra

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Bowlers Script Delhi Capitals' Win Vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2021: Hot And Cold Punjab Kings Score Dramatic Win Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Milan Fashion Week

Milan Fashion Week

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

More from Art & Entertainment

Theaters In Maharashtra To Reopen From Oct 22

Theaters In Maharashtra To Reopen From Oct 22

Rohit Shetty To Introduce Cop Universe On OTT Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra: Reports

Rohit Shetty To Introduce Cop Universe On OTT Featuring Vicky Kaushal, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra: Reports

Pratik Gandhi: In the pre ‘Scam’ era, I Could Go Out To Buy Vegetables, But Not Anymore

Pratik Gandhi: In the pre ‘Scam’ era, I Could Go Out To Buy Vegetables, But Not Anymore

Ihana Dhillon Is Recuperating Well Post Her Massive Accident; Would Resume Shooting Soon

Ihana Dhillon Is Recuperating Well Post Her Massive Accident; Would Resume Shooting Soon

Read More from Outlook

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Likely Today: Here's What We Know

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Expansion Likely Today: Here's What We Know

Outlook Web Desk / The officials remained tight-lipped about the number or the names of ministers who will be inducted in the cabinet, barely months ahead of the crucial 2022 assembly elections in the state.

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Cyclone Gulaab Likely To Make Landfall By Midnight, Red Alert In 7 Odisha Districts

Sandeep Sahu / Cyclone ‘Gulaab’ is likely to move westwards and cross the north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coast around. Wind speeds could reach 75-85 km/hr, gusting up to 95 km/hr, during landfall.

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

IPL 2021, CSK Vs KKR: Kolkata Hot In Pursuit Of Playoff Spot In Abu Dhabi

PTI / Follow live cricket scores and updates of Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams are unbeaten in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

On PM's Advice, Himachal Pradesh Gears Up To Find Scientific Solutions To Combat Landslides

On PM's Advice, Himachal Pradesh Gears Up To Find Scientific Solutions To Combat Landslides

Ashwini Sharma / The alarmed HP government has decided to assign the task of assessing the mountain-related hazard risks to the Geological Survey of India (GSI), and premier institutes like IIT Mandi.

Advertisement