Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, And Deepika Padukone Start Shooting For Their Next 'Project k'

The film is currently being shot at RFC in Hyderabad, where scenes starring Prabhas and Padukone are being filmed. RFC constructed a new world for the film, which is one of the most expensive Indian films to date.

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, And Deepika Padukone Start Shooting For Their Next 'Project k'
Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Prabhas | Instagram

Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, And Deepika Padukone Start Shooting For Their Next 'Project k'
2021-12-11T19:25:34+05:30
Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 7:25 pm

Deepika Padukone will portray the principal heroine in actor Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin's film 'Project-K.' Amitabh Bachchan also has a full-length part in the film.

Meanwhile, the producers have shared a short snippet of the first shot they shot on Prabhas and Padukone. The actors are seen joining hands on the world's biggest camera.

Nag Ashwin's first-of-its-kind storyline enticed the greatest actors in the Indian film industry to join forces for the film. It is indeed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for all of the film's performers and technicians.

After delivering 'MAHANATI,' the narrative of iconic actress Savitri, which won multiple national and international honours, Aswini Dutt, producer and creator of Vyjayanthi Movies, is looking forward to 'Project - K.'

With a cast that includes some of the greatest stars in Indian film today, including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone, and with cinema maestro Nag Ashwin (of Mahanati fame) at the helm, fans can expect a cinematic extravaganza unlike any other.

