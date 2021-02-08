February 08, 2021
'Naseeruddin Shah Does Not Have Twitter Account,' Clarifies Ratna Pathak Shah

Ratna Pathak Shah issued the clarification after a fake Twitter account impersonating Naseeruddin Shah tweeted regarding the ongoing farmers' protests

Outlook Web Bureau 08 February 2021
Actor Naseeruddin Shah
PTI Photo (File)
Days after an unverified Twitter handle impersonating Naseeruddin Shah posted tweets regarding the farmers’ protests, veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah confirmed that her husband, Naseeruddin Shah is not on Twitter.

The fake Twitter account which has garnered over 49 thousand followers, also posted a video interview of Naseeruddin Shah in which he was seen giving an interview to the human rights organisation Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) last month in the support of farmers. 

Ratna Pathak Shah said the couple has been "quite annoyed" with the fake profiles of the actor, operating on Twitter since July 2019.

They have also "tried to complain" to both, Twitter and Cyber Crime Cell, she said, but to no avail.

"Mr Shah doesn't have a Twitter account but has been unable to stop these fake accounts," Ratna Pathak Shah, 63, told PTI.

"We have tried to complain to the company as well as the Cyber Crime Police here but were told there's nothing that can be done. Please help us to put an end to this nuisance," she added.

Earlier, fake profiles in Naseeruddin Shah's name existed on Facebook as well, but since the actor joined the site and got verified in 2016, other accounts were disabled.

With PTI Inputs 

