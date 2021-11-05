Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Message Hidden In A Box Of Dark Chocolate Brownies: How Vicky Kaushal Proposed Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal proposed to his rumoured girlfriend Katrina Kaif in true filmy style. Read on to know how!

Message Hidden In A Box Of Dark Chocolate Brownies: How Vicky Kaushal Proposed Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to tie the knot in December this year. | Source: Instagram/@vickykaushal,@katrinakaif

Message Hidden In A Box Of Dark Chocolate Brownies: How Vicky Kaushal Proposed Katrina Kaif
2021-11-05T16:50:44+05:30
Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 4:50 pm

Actor Vicky Kaushal hid the message about marriage proposal, to his rumoured girlfriend, Katrina Kaif in a box of dark-chocolate brownies, "in true film style", as he popped the big question to her.  As per reports, Kaif was surprised when she opened the box to find a note and a ring that said, “Will you marry me?"

“Vicky is a true romantic at heart and totally smitten by Katrina. Even their common friends are a bit shocked at how obsessed these two are with each other. The pandemic and lockdown, in fact, got them closer and made their bond stronger. So when it came to popping the big wedding question, Vicky went all-out in true filmy style," a close friend of Kaif, was quoted as saying.

It was also reported that Kaif will be taking a long break before her wedding for all the preparations. She was busy with the promotions of her film ‘Sooryavanshi’ along with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty, which wrapped up on its release, today. 

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had sent their fans into a frenzy ever since rumours of their marriage, after it was reported that the wedding festivities will commence in Rajasthan from December 7 onwards.

Over the past few days, several rumours about Katrina and Vicky's big day have been coming in and well, fans of the actors have been quite excited. While none of the actors have yet spoken up about their rumoured wedding, reports have come in that they may be getting married in December in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kaushal  is currently on cloud nine after his film 'Sardar Udham' was loved by the audience. He will now be seen in 'Mr Lele' with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Kaif, on the other hand, will be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Mumbai Bollywood
