'Let Them React How They Want To': Alia's Reply To Rangoli Chandel's Tweet Mocking Her For Congratulating Kangana

Alia Bhatt recently congratulated Kangana Ranaut after the announcement of the latter being conferred Padma Shri, to which Rangoli replied,'Look, Alia has also sent flowers. I don’t know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it.'

Outlook Web Bureau 29 January 2020
Alia Bhatt congratulated Kangana Ranaut after it was announced that the "Manikarnika" actress will be the recipient of the Padma Shri awards for her contribution to the field of performing arts.

Responding to Alia's congratulatory message, however, Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took a dig at her by tweeting pictures of the bouquet. In her post, sharing the pictures of the bouquet, she wrote Yeh dekho Alia ji ne bhi Kangana ko phool bheje hain, Kangana ka pata nahin magar mujhe bahut maza aa raha hai (Look, Alia has also sent flowers. I don’t know about Kangana but I am really enjoying it)."

Alia then replied to Rangoli's tweet, in which she said that she really did not care about how people react to it, however, she is happy for Kangana being conferred the award.

Taking a jibe at Chandel, she told Bollywood Hungama, "Let them react the way they want to. I am happy for Kangana."

Prior to this, Alia has been often been a soft target of mockery for Ranaut and sister. This is not the first time when Chandel has made fun of the actress.

Bhatt was once called filmmaker Karan Johar's puppet by Ranaut, adding to which the latter advised her to have her own individual identity.

Yet on another occasion, Ranaut had said that there was nothing special about Alia Bhatt's performance in Gully Boy. Calling Bhatt's performance in the film mediocre, she has stated that she felt embarrassed about being called her competitor.

Kangana Ranaut recently received Padma Shri alongside Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Adnan Sami for their contribution to the field of performing arts.

Outlook Web Bureau Kangana Ranaut Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Padma Shri Arts & Entertainment

