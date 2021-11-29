Sanjay Gagnani, who played Prithvi Malhotra in 'Kundali Bhagya', married Poonam Preet in Delhi. For several years, the two had been in a live-in relationship. The couple had intended to marry in 2020, but the lockdown forced them to postpone their plans. The same firm that planned Shraddha Arya's wedding functions also organised theirs.

Sanjay Gagnani is well known for his role as Prithvi in 'Kundali Bhagya', while Poonam Preet has been seen in series such as 'Naamkarann'.

The cast of 'Kundali Bhagya' is in the midst of the wedding season. Supriya Shukla, Anjum Fakih, and Ruhi Chaturvedi were among those who attended the ceremony. They were in Delhi just a few days ago for the wedding of Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal.

The couple chose midnight blue for their sangeet ceremony. Sanjay Gagnani was seen in a tuxedo while Poonam Preet opted for an Indian style gown. The dress was from Pooja Peshoria.

For the main ceremony, the groom wore a white embroidered sherwani with a safa. Poonam Preet Bhatia donned a maroon lehenga with a kundan necklace that hung around her neck. For more than three years, the pair had been living together. The couple had an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurudwara in Delhi. This is as per Sikh tradition. Shabads are recited during the ceremony.

Take a look at the photographs of the duo from their ceremony

