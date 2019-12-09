Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Celebrate Sharmila Tagore's Birthday With A Ranthambore Safari

If there's one thing that the Khan's can't go wrong with, it is their birthday bashes. From low-key celebrations to elaborate nights-out, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan make sure to make it a memorable one. And they did just that for Saif's mum Sharmila Tagore who celebrates her birthday today. The couple were spotted today morning at the Jaipur airport with their son Taimur as they made their way out. Little did we know, that the family had a whole day of fun and celebrations planned.

In some of the latest pictures that we got our hands on, the Pataudi family can be seen travelling in an open jeep as they headed into the wild. Kareena, Saif, Taimur and his nanny were spotted on a safari in Jodhpur's Ranthambore. Another selfie of Kareena, Saif and the birthday girl Sharmila Tagore made its way to us and the trio looked happy as they posed for the camera. Apart from Saif and Kareena, Sharmila was also joined by her daughter Soha and husband Kunal Kemmu who shared some stunning wildlife pictures on his Instagram.

