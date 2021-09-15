Hollywood Stars React To ‘One Of A Kind’ Comedian Norm Macdonald’s Death

Popular American comedians and Hollywood stars including Jim Carrey, Seth Rogen and Adam Sandler paid meaningful tributes to Norm Macdonald, who died from cancer after a nine-year-long battle, on Tuesday. He was 61.

My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him. — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021

Oh fuck. I was a huge fan of Norm Macdonald and I essentially ripped off his delivery when I first started acting. I would stay up specifically to watch him on talk shows. He was the funniest guest of all time. We lost a comedy giant today. One of the the all time greats. RIP. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 14, 2021

Every one of us loved Norm. Some of the hardest laughs of my life with this man. Most fearless funny original guy we knew. An incredible dad. A great friend. A legend. Love u pal. pic.twitter.com/2Pftw28uPc — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) September 14, 2021

Lori Jo Hoekstra, the comedian's longtime producing partner and friend who was with him at the time of his death, said Macdonald had been fighting cancer for over a decade but was determined to keep his health problems secret, away from family, friends, and fans. “He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra said.

Norm was in a comedy genre of his own. No one like him on this planet. Please do yourself a favor and watch his stuff. He was one of a kind of all time — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 14, 2021

Today the world lost a very, very funny man. We miss him already. R.I.P Norm Macdonald. — Eugene Levy (@Realeugenelevy) September 14, 2021

We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind. https://t.co/0sXoCLEtuG — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) September 14, 2021

To so many people in comedy, me included, there was nobody funnier than Norm MacDonald. You always hoped he would hang around after the work was done, just so you could hear his stories and get a laugh. So hilarious and so generous with his personality. I’m gonna miss him. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) September 14, 2021

“He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly,” Lori said as per Deadline.

In every important way, in the world of stand-up, Norm was the best. An opinion shared by me and all peers. Always up to something, never certain, until his matter-of-fact delivery leveled you. — David Letterman (@Letterman) September 14, 2021

No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique. Fuck cancer. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) September 14, 2021

In such a divisive time even among comedians, we can all agree Norm MacDonald was the best. Rest In Peace.ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) September 14, 2021

He joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1993, and the following year started his famous run as Weekend Update anchor, which lasted until early 1998, when he was succeeded by Colin Quinn. During his five-year tenure on the program, Macdonald was renowned for his dry wit, non-sequiturs, and impersonation of Burt Reynolds, David Letterman, Larry King, Quentin Tarantino, and many more.

