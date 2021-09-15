Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Art & Entertainment Hollywood Stars React To ‘One Of A Kind’ Comedian Norm Macdonald’s Death

Hollywood Stars React To ‘One Of A Kind’ Comedian Norm Macdonald’s Death

Hollywood Stars React To ‘One Of A Kind’ Comedian Norm Macdonald’s Death
comedian Norm Macdonald died at age 61. | Source: Instagram

Many popular celebrities and comedians are sending their condolences after comedian Norm Macdonald died at age 61.

Trending

Hollywood Stars React To ‘One Of A Kind’ Comedian Norm Macdonald’s Death
outlookindia.com
2021-09-15T11:10:09+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 11:10 am

Popular American comedians and Hollywood stars including Jim Carrey,  Seth Rogen and Adam Sandler paid meaningful tributes to Norm Macdonald, who died from cancer after a nine-year-long battle, on Tuesday. He was 61. 

Lori Jo Hoekstra, the comedian's longtime producing partner and friend who was with him at the time of his death, said Macdonald had been fighting cancer for over a decade but was determined to keep his health problems secret, away from family, friends, and fans. “He was most proud of his comedy,” Hoekstra said.

“He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly,” Lori said as per Deadline.

He joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live" in 1993, and the following year started his famous run as Weekend Update anchor, which lasted until early 1998, when he was succeeded by Colin Quinn. During his five-year tenure on the program, Macdonald was renowned for his dry wit, non-sequiturs, and impersonation of Burt Reynolds, David Letterman, Larry King, Quentin Tarantino, and many more.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Norm Macdonald Los Angeles Hollywood Comedy Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Art & Entertainment

Tiku Talsania Excited To Be A Part Of Gujarati Play

Tiku Talsania Excited To Be A Part Of Gujarati Play

Indian Netizens Want To Know Why Ranveer Singh Wasn’t Invited For Met Gala

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Buy Bungalow Worth Rs 22 Crore In Alibaug!

Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin Says She Would Have 'Dated' Pratik Sehajpal If She Wasn't 'Married'

Govinda's Other Nephew Says 'Sunita Maami' Is Like A 'Mother' To Him

Shehnaaz Gill Is Coping Well, After Sidharth Shukla's Death, Says Abhinav Shukla

Who Is Sudha Reddy, The Only Indian Invited At Met Gala 2021?

Shehnaaz Gill's Dad Gets Her Name Tattooed; Sidharth Shukla’s Mom Wants Her To Lead A Normal Life

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Hugh Jackman Aka Wolverine Stands With Afghan Women

Hugh Jackman Aka Wolverine Stands With Afghan Women

Hindi Diwas 2021: Lyricist Shreyas Angane Feels Hindi Lyrics Are Struggling To Retain Its Identity

Hindi Diwas 2021: Lyricist Shreyas Angane Feels Hindi Lyrics Are Struggling To Retain Its Identity

Fardeen Khan To Make A Grand Comeback With Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ Remake

Fardeen Khan To Make A Grand Comeback With Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Rock, Paper, Scissors’ Remake

Fans Ask 'Where Is Love?' After Naga Chaitanya's Reply To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tweet

Fans Ask 'Where Is Love?' After Naga Chaitanya's Reply To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tweet

Read More from Outlook

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Separatist Call For A ‘Sovereign Kamatapur’ Rises In North Bengal

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Soon after the BJP raises demand for a separate north Bengal state, the Kamatapur Liberation Organisation rears its head after a hiatus, demanding a sovereign nation.

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

CJI Slams Centre For Delay In Tribunal Appointments, Says Litigants Can't Be Left In Lurch

Outlook Web Desk / While observing that "cherry-picking" was done in Tribunal appointments, the Supreme Court pulled up centre after it missed the deadline for appointments.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

iPhone 13 Unveiled: Storage Expands and Cameras Become More Powerful

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of massive upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Reenat Sandhu calls UNHRC’s Kashmir Comment ‘Unwarranted’

Outlook Web Desk / India said any shortcomings in upholding human rights must be addressed in an impartial manner and anchored in non-interference in a country’s internal affairs.

Advertisement
/