June 29, 2021
Freida Pinto Announces Pregnancy With Baby Bump Photo On Insta

Actor Frieda Pinto and fiancé photographer Cory Tran are expecting their first child.

Outlook Web Bureau 29 June 2021, Last Updated at 11:36 am
Actor Freida Pinto took it to social media to announce her pregnancy with her fiancé, photographer Cory Tran. The couple is expecting their first child.

The actress shared picture of her baby bump on Instagram and wrote “Baby Tran, coming this Fall (sic).”

Bollywood celebrities like Richa Chadha, Mrunal Thakur, Nargis Fakhri and photographer Daboo Ratnani sent their well wished to the expecting couple.

Pinto is best known for her appearance in British as well as American films like Slumdog Millionaire and Rise of the Planet of Apes.

Tran shared the same post on his Instagram handle.

The couple shared the news of their engagement in November.

On the work front, Pinto will be seen essaying the role of World War II spy Noor Inayat Khan in a limited series, directed by Anand Tucker of "Hilary and Jackie" fame.

(With inputs from PTI)

