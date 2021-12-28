Brad Pitt Opens Up About Suicidal Rumours Post Split With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, one of the most well-known celebrity couples while they were married, have frequently made news for a variety of reasons after their divorce.

The two Hollywood heavyweights have gone from costars to parents, husbands, and, finally, exes. When the former couple first appeared together on the set of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' in 2004, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston, it was a controversial start to their affair.

After falling in love, the 'Maleficent' actress and the Oklahoma native remained together for over a decade. They married in August 2014 but divorced in September 2016 owing to disagreements.

Pitt's mental health was allegedly affected shortly following his divorce from the actress. Fans of the 'Fury' star suspected he was suicidal.

According to reports, in an interview, Pitt assured fans he's coping with the divorce from Jolie, joking: 'I'm not suicidal.'

In another interview, Pitt assured fans that he is not suicidal and has come to terms with the idea that divorce is a natural part of life.

“I've got no secrets. I've got nothing to hide,” the 53-year-old actor told Associated Press. “We're human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we're not talking about it, then we're not getting better.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now involved in a custody dispute for their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.