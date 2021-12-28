Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Suicidal Rumours Post Split With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt's mental health was allegedly affected shortly following his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Fans of the 'Fury' star suspected he was suicidal.

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Suicidal Rumours Post Split With Angelina Jolie
Bradd Pitt with Angelina Jolie. | Instagram

Trending

Brad Pitt Opens Up About Suicidal Rumours Post Split With Angelina Jolie
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T15:49:52+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 3:49 pm

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, one of the most well-known celebrity couples while they were married, have frequently made news for a variety of reasons after their divorce.

The two Hollywood heavyweights have gone from costars to parents, husbands, and, finally, exes. When the former couple first appeared together on the set of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' in 2004, when Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston, it was a controversial start to their affair.

After falling in love, the 'Maleficent' actress and the Oklahoma native remained together for over a decade. They married in August 2014 but divorced in September 2016 owing to disagreements.

Pitt's mental health was allegedly affected shortly following his divorce from the actress. Fans of the 'Fury' star suspected he was suicidal.

According to reports, in an interview, Pitt assured fans he's coping with the divorce from Jolie, joking: 'I'm not suicidal.'

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

'I've got no secrets. I've got nothing to hide.'

In another interview, Pitt assured fans that he is not suicidal and has come to terms with the idea that divorce is a natural part of life.

“I've got no secrets. I've got nothing to hide,” the 53-year-old actor told Associated Press. “We're human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we're not talking about it, then we're not getting better.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now involved in a custody dispute for their six children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie Los Angeles Hollywood Divorce, Separation, Talaq Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Nikhil Dwivedi Bags Rights To Produce Biopic On Rajesh Khanna

Nikhil Dwivedi Bags Rights To Produce Biopic On Rajesh Khanna

'The Bat And The Cat': Four Key Take-Aways From The Caped Crusader's New Action-Packed Trailer

Genilia D'Souza Pens A Special Birthday Note For Salman Khan

Yami Gautam Talks About Her Skin Condition keratosis Pilaris And People's Reaction To It

Kanye West Buys Mansion Worth $4.5 Million To Live Opposite Ex Kim Kardashian's House

When Pritam ‘Howled’ After Reading Kabir Khan’s Script For Ranveer Singh Starrer ‘83’

Irrfan Khan's Long-Delayed Film 'Murder At Teesri Manzil 302' To Finally Release On OTT

For Vijay Varma, OTT Releases Were Great Source Of Comfort During Lockdown

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

It’s All Over: Australia Retain Ashes With Win Over England

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

The Evolving Representation Of Kashmir In Bollywood

The Evolving Representation Of Kashmir In Bollywood

Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'

Nani Explains Why Shahid Kapoor Is A Better Choice For The Hindi Remake Of 'Jersey'

Pavan Malhotra: Two Of My Films Received National Awards, But I Didn’t; For Once, You’ll Feel Bad

Pavan Malhotra: Two Of My Films Received National Awards, But I Didn’t; For Once, You’ll Feel Bad

Shehnaaz Gill's Father Shot At; Escapes Unscathed

Shehnaaz Gill's Father Shot At; Escapes Unscathed

Read More from Outlook

India Gets Two New Covid-19 Vaccines And A Revolutionary Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

India Gets Two New Covid-19 Vaccines And A Revolutionary Anti-Viral Pill: All You Need To Know

Outlook Web Desk / The Central Drug Authority on Tuesday granted emergency use approval to two new India-made Covid-19 vaccines, Covovax and Corbevax, along ith Merck's antiviral pill Molnupiravir.

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

NEET-PG Counselling: Why Doctors In Delhi Are Protesting, Clashing With Cops

Outlook Web Desk / Resident doctors across the country have for some time been involved in protests against the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Burmah Strikes 1st Over; SA 21/1 At Lunch

1st Test, Day 3 LIVE: Burmah Strikes 1st Over; SA 21/1 At Lunch

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 3 live cricket scores of first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave IND Day 1 honours on Sunday and Monday was rained off.

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

Mon Diary | Life, Love And Longing: Stories From India’s Frontier

H. Kemya Yanlem / It’s a blessing in disguise to be born as a daughter in the land of brave warriors, especially in this era when we are witnessing constant changes in society

Advertisement