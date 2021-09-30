Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' Books 100% Theatres At Diwali Leaving 'Eternals' And 'Antim' Hanging Dry?

Have the creators of ‘Sooryavanshi’ discovered a means to successfully filter out competition from other films such as ‘Eternals’ and ‘Antim’ on Diwali?

Salman Khan In Antim, Akshay Kumar In Sooryavanshi, Angelina Jolie In Eternals | Instagram

2021-09-30T17:27:05+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 5:27 pm

Starring superstar Akshay Kumar and actress Katrina Kaif, ‘Sooryavanshi’ is one of the many highly anticipated films that has been pushed back because of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the producers had fought the OTT enticement for a long time and have finally announced Diwali as the release date for the cop actioner helmed by director Rohit Shetty.

Previously, it was revealed that Hollywood blockbuster ‘Eternals’ will also have a Diwali release in India, and with ‘Sooryavanshi’ announcing its theatrical release, the two films are poised to compete at the box-office. Not just that even ‘Antim’ starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma was slated for a Diwali release. That will just add to the clash even further.

But, it has now been discovered that the creators may have discovered a technique to shut off competitors.

Reports suggest that ‘Sooryavanshi’ makers are asking that theatre owners not show any other films but their own. Furthermore, it is reported that the theatre owners have also agreed with the requests of the film producers. This basically means that ‘Eternals’ may have to be pushed back to a later date in order for some theatres to play the superhero picture.

‘Antim: The Final Truth’, which might have been conflicting with ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Eternals’, appears doubtful for release. Makers may have to postpone its release date too. ‘Antim’ director Mahesh Manjrekar and the producers have stated that they have not set a release date for ‘Antim’ and that if a conflict arises, they are prepared to deal with it.

As per ETimes, film distributor Sunil Wadhwa said, “It has given us immense pleasure to announce our most awaited film of the year ‘Sooryavanshi’ as a Diwali release for not only the exhibitors but also for the moviegoers who were waiting for a big tentpole film. All exhibitors have given us their solidarity to showcase ‘Sooryavanshi’ with 100 percent screen space, in fact in other states where cinemas have already reopened there is still a big chunk of cinemas which will open only with ‘Sooryavanshi’."

Even though Disney Studios have not released any official announcement regarding the postponement of the release of ‘Eternals’, sources close to the studio have informed Outlook that they intend to stick to their November 5 release date.

