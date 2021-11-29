Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
45 Hotels Have Been Booked In Ranthambore For Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will marry on December 9th in a grandiose ceremony at Rajasthan's Six Senses Resort, Barwara near Sowai Madhopur.

According to Reports, 45 hotels have been booked in Ranthambore for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. | Instagram

2021-11-29T16:13:49+05:30
Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 4:13 pm

The wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal in December has been the buzz of the town for some weeks. Despite the celebrities' attempts to keep their wedding a secret, information about their nuptials have been hitting news every day.  According to a recent report in a top daily, 45 hotels have been reserved for Kaif and Kaushal's wedding in Rajasthan in December. 

According to a report in ETimes, More than 40 hotels have been reserved for the rumoured star couple's December wedding.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will marry on December 9th in a grandiose ceremony at Rajasthan's Six Senses Resort, Barwara near Sowai Madhopur as claimed by Pinkvilla.

A source to ETimes has revealed that the celebrity duo has booked 45 resorts for their wedding. “Yahan bahut saare stars aane wale hain from December 7 onward. Salman ka bhi suna tha ki woh December 9 ko aayenge lekin phir suna ki woh nahi aa rahe. Chalo ab dekhte hain kaun aayega aur kaun nahi (A lot of stars are going to arrive here from December 7 onward. Salman Khan was also expected to come on December 9, but now the word is that he isn’t coming. Let’s see who comes and who doesn’t.)" said the source.

Director Shashank Khaitan is the first confirmed guest for the couple's wedding, Khaitan has directed Kaushal in his upcoming film 'Govinda Naam Mera.' Reports also claimed that Shah Rukh Khan will also be attending the wedding. 

Kaushal's cousin recently denied news of their wedding and stated that no wedding is taking place. Recent reports, on the other hand, paint a different picture. Everyone's attention is focused on Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's December wedding, as the couple's official confirmation is awaited.

