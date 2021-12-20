Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Abhishek Bachchan Recalls Being Asked To Vacate Seat For Bigger Stars

Actor Abhishek Bachchan opens up about the upsetting situations he has encountered in his 21 years in Bollywood, including being told to leave the front seat at events for bigger stars.

Abhishek Bachchan. | Instagram/@bachchan

2021-12-20T19:25:34+05:30
Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 7:25 pm

Actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he had been replaced in films without being informed The actor, who debuted in Bollywood with 'Refugee' in 2000, has had a rocky road, with several hits and a slew of misses. The actor spoke candidly about the highs and lows of his career, including being told to give up the front seat at events for bigger stars. He also put it in context, stating that, at the end of the day, it is a business.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Abhishek  Bachchan revealed that he has been replaced in films without being informed. He described a situation in which he "literally showed up at the shooting and somebody else is shooting there." He stated that in such a situation, one must turn around and walk away quietly.

He claimed he was told he had been replaced in films and that people refused to answer his phone calls. He stated that this is normal and that every actor has expirienced  it. He stated that he had witnessed his father go through it as well.

He said, “I’ve been in a situation where I’ve gone to a public function and you’re made to sit in the front row and you feel, ‘Wow! I didn’t think they’d put me in the front row. Okay, great!’ But then a bigger star shows up and they are like, ‘Okay, get up, move to the back’, and you go to the back. It’s all part of showbiz. You can’t take it personally.”

Bachchan also addressed the nepotism debate that has afflicted Bollywood for years. He described the debate as 'convenient,' adding that it had taken'much heartache and heartbreak' to get through the previous 21 years. He did, however, accept that he has access because of his father's name.

The 'Paa' actor admitted that, while being Amitabh Bachchan's son is an enormous honour, he could not rest on his father's laurels. 

 “A lot of people would think that being Mr. Bachchan’s son, people are going to be lined up around the block. No, they weren’t. I spoke to almost each and every director before starting, and they did not decide to work with me, and that’s fine,” he said.

Bachchan was most recently seen in 'Bob Biswas', a spin-off from filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's 'Kahaani'. 

Abhishek Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood Nepotism
