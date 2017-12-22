The Website
22 December 2017 Last Updated at 7:29 pm National

Ensure No Animal Blood Flows Directly Into Yamuna, NGT Directs Delhi Government

Outlook Web Bureau
Ensure No Animal Blood Flows Directly Into Yamuna, NGT Directs Delhi Government
Ensure No Animal Blood Flows Directly Into Yamuna, NGT Directs Delhi Government
2017-12-22T19:31:13+0530

The National Green Tribunal(NGT)has directed the Delhi government and other authorities concerned to ensure that no blood is allowed to flow directly into river Yamuna due to the slaughtering of animals.

A bench headed by Acting NGT Chairperson Justice U D Salvi said it is undisputed that animal blood going into the river is an act of violation of the provisions of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and it must be stopped.

"We, therefore, direct the interim order dated September 24, 2015 as absolute. All the respondents shall ensure that no blood of slaughtered animals shall be allowed to flow directly into the Yamuna," the bench said.

The directions came during the hearing a plea of the religious grouping, Ojasvi party, which had approached the green panel against the pollution caused in the Yamuna due to slaughtering of the cattle.

PTI

Outlook Web Bureau

