Emmys 2018: Game of Thrones Makes A Big Return On TV's Biggest Night

Netflix and HBO wound up deadlocked with 23 wins each, while The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Assassination of Gianni Versace emerged victorious.

Amazon’s ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ took home the most honours at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards. While ‘Maisel’ won a whopping five trophies, across other categories, ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’, ‘Game of Thrones’ and Godless’ claimed a couple honours each.

It was the first time in almost 20 years that HBO didn’t dominate the Primetime Emmy Awards. The cable channel and Netflix tied for 23 awards each.

After its absence from last year’s ceremony, Game of Thrones returned to the 70th annual primetime Emmys to take home the night’s biggest award: outstanding drama series.