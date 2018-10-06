﻿
EC To Announce Election Dates For Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram Today

The model code of conduct will be in place as soon as the announcement is made by Election Commissioner OP Rawat.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 October 2018
2018-10-06T10:42:20+0530

The Election Commission will on Friday announce the dates for assembly elections in four states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram.

The commission has convened a press conference Saturday afternoon.

It will also most likely announce the poll schedule for Telangana.

News agency PTI quoted sources in the commission as saying that the entire election exercise will be completed by the first week of December.  

While polls in Chhattisgarh are likely to be held in two phases, elections in the other states might see polling in one phase, they said.

The elections are expected to set the tone for the next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

 

 

Madhya Pradesh Rajasthan Chhattisgarh Mizoram Assembly Elections Election Commission

