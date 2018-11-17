EC Orders Removal Of Chhattisgarh’s Chief Public Relations Officer

The Chhattisgarh government was directed by the Election Commission on Saturday to transfer one of its senior officials for allegedly caught on tape offering money for sting operation against opposition Congress leaders.

After investigation of the allegations, the commission has directed that S Rajesh Toppo, secretary and commissioner of public relations in the state government, be transferred from his present post "in context of alleged statements made by him", a spokesperson said.

"The commission observed that such statements indicate partisan behaviour apart from use of uncivilised language unbecoming of a senior civil servant," the spokesperson said.

Toppo was allegedly caught on tape asking a journalist to film a video of Congress members abusing one of their senior leaders.

The official is purportedly heard saying that he is willing to spend some money for the sting video.

The first phase of Assembly elections was held in Chhattisgarh on November 12, where 18 seats went to polls, out of which 12 are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, while one is a Scheduled Caste-reserved seat.

76.28 per cent polling was recorded in the first phase of the Chhattisgarh polls held Monda which was 0.35 higher in the poll percentage from 2013 Assembly polls.Last term's poll was recorded at 75.93 per cent.

The result of the assembly polls will be announced on December 11.

(With inputs from PTI)