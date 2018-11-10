Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Leave For Their Wedding Destination

Ahead of their wedding, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport here in the early hours of Saturday.

Twinning in white, the couple looked elated as they greeted fans and the media with a big smile. Deepika looked stunning as she reached the airport donning a white oversized sweater and paired it with a side-slit skirt of the same colour.

Ranveer, who arrived in his car after his lady love, acknowledged the media and his fans but refrained from answering any questions about the destination of their wedding. Reports suggest that the couple is getting married in Lake Como, Italy. Last month, the duo had announced that they would tie the knot on November 14 and 15.

"With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on the 14th and 15th of November, 2018. We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship, and togetherness. Lots of love, Deepika and Ranveer," read a statement jointly issued by Deepika and Ranveer.

ANI