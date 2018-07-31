The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
31 July 2018 Last Updated at 11:27 am National

Congress IT Cell Member Chirag Patnaik Arrested On Charges Of Sexual Harassment, Gets Bail

An FIR was filed against Patnaik earlier this month after a former colleague of his working for the Congress IT cell accused him of molestation.
Outlook Web Bureau
Congress IT Cell Member Chirag Patnaik Arrested On Charges Of Sexual Harassment, Gets Bail
Representative Image
Congress IT Cell Member Chirag Patnaik Arrested On Charges Of Sexual Harassment, Gets Bail
outlookindia.com
2018-07-31T11:27:28+0530

Delhi Police today arrested 39-year-old Congress IT Cell member Chirag Patnaik after a former colleague accused him of molestation. He was later released on bail, reported PTI.

Patnaik was booked earlier this month for allegedly sexually harassing a former member of the Congress IT cell. 

"The complainant said she was a member of the Congress social media team. Since the offences are cognisable, we booked accused Chirag Patnaik at the North Avenue police station under Sections 354A and 509 of the Indian penal Code," New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma had then said. 

Advertisement opens in new window

Congress social media head Divya Spandana had then issued a statement on behalf of the party's IT team vouching for his innocence. 

 

"The complaints committee does not have any written/verbal/official/unofficial complain from the ex-worker, neither do we have access to the complainant...The team has also come out in support of the current worker (accused) based on the interactions and experience of working with him. The teams has also recalled some of their conversations with the ex-worker (complainant) and has no reason to believe that the current worker could have misbehaved with the ex-worker," her statement read.

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Congress Social Media Sexual Harassment & Misconduct National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Monsoon Session: PM Modi, Amit Shah Arrives At Parliament Library Building For BJP Parliamentary Party Meeting
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters