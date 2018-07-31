Congress IT Cell Member Chirag Patnaik Arrested On Charges Of Sexual Harassment, Gets Bail

Delhi Police today arrested 39-year-old Congress IT Cell member Chirag Patnaik after a former colleague accused him of molestation. He was later released on bail, reported PTI.

Patnaik was booked earlier this month for allegedly sexually harassing a former member of the Congress IT cell.

"The complainant said she was a member of the Congress social media team. Since the offences are cognisable, we booked accused Chirag Patnaik at the North Avenue police station under Sections 354A and 509 of the Indian penal Code," New Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma had then said.

Congress social media head Divya Spandana had then issued a statement on behalf of the party's IT team vouching for his innocence.

In response to the recent allegations against one of our team workers by an ex worker, please read the statement below- pic.twitter.com/4LVa5Hzoxk — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) July 3, 2018

"The complaints committee does not have any written/verbal/official/unofficial complain from the ex-worker, neither do we have access to the complainant...The team has also come out in support of the current worker (accused) based on the interactions and experience of working with him. The teams has also recalled some of their conversations with the ex-worker (complainant) and has no reason to believe that the current worker could have misbehaved with the ex-worker," her statement read.