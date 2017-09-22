The Website
22 September 2017

Teacher Thrashes Class 9 Student In Uttar Pradesh For Not Getting Textbook To School

Outlook Web Bureau
Teacher Thrashes Class 9 Student In Uttar Pradesh For Not Getting Textbook To School
Teacher Thrashes Class 9 Student In Uttar Pradesh For Not Getting Textbook To School
Class 9 student in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr school suffered injuries on alleged thrashing by teacher over not getting textbook to school, reported ANI.

"We have registered a FIR against the alleged teacher and are investigating into the matter," said a police official.

Earlier on Thursday, a class 5 student of a Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur school committed suicide after the class teacher made him stand for hours for consecutive days. Police has registered a case against the alleged class teacher and the school management.

"My son has written in suicide note that action should be taken so that the same is not done with others too," said the father.

