﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Chidambaram Hits Back At Modi, Lists Non-Gandhi Congress Presidents

Chidambaram Hits Back At Modi, Lists Non-Gandhi Congress Presidents

Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said that the party was proud of the humble origins of post-Independence leaders like "Babasaheb Ambedkar, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Kamaraj, Manmohan Singh and many others. Pre-Independence, there were thousands like them".

Outlook Web Bureau 17 November 2018
Chidambaram Hits Back At Modi, Lists Non-Gandhi Congress Presidents
File Photo
Chidambaram Hits Back At Modi, Lists Non-Gandhi Congress Presidents
outlookindia.com
2018-11-17T14:32:07+0530
Related Stories

A day after Narendra Modi challenged the Congress to appoint a non-Gandhi as party president for five years, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Saturday listed out the names of Congress presidents from outside the Gandhi family.

Chidambaram, in a series of tweets, also said that he was "grateful" that the Prime Minister is concerned about who is elected as Congress President, questioning if Modi will spend half the time and speak about demonetisation, Goods and Services Tax (GST), Rafale, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"To jog PM Modi's memory: among the Congress Presidents since 1947 were Acharya Kripalani, Pattabhi Sitaramayya, Purushottamdas Tandon, U. N. Dhebar, Sanjiva Reddy, Sanjivaiah ... Kamaraj, Nijalingappa, C. Subramanian, Jagjivan Ram, Shankar Dayal Sharma, D.K. Barooah, Brahmananda Reddy, P.V. Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri," he said.

The senior Congress leader also said that the party was proud of the humble origins of post-Independence leaders like "Babasaheb Ambedkar, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Kamaraj, Manmohan Singh and many others. Pre-Independence, there were thousands like them".

Attacking the Prime Minister, he said: "Grateful that PM Modi is concerned about who is elected as Congress President and he devotes a lot of time talking about it. Will he spend half the time and speak about demonetisation, GST, Rafale, CBI and the RBI?

"Will PM Modi speak about farmers' suicides, massive unemployment, lynchings, rape crimes against women and children, anti-Romeo squads, gau rakshak vigilantism and increasing terror attacks?"

Modi, on Friday, hit the party after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's remarks that a "chaiwala" (tea-seller) became Prime Minister because of Jawaharlal Nehru's commitment to democracy.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau P. Chidambaram Narendra Modi Delhi Congress BJP RBI CBI Rafale Deal National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Will Have An Edge With S-400 To Protect Its Territorial Integrity, Says Air Marshal Nambiar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters