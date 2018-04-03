The Website
03 April 2018 National Cauvery Water Dispute

Cauvery Issue: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, O Panneerselvam Lead Hunger Strike Against Centre

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam are leading the strike against the Centre.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI FILE
outlookindia.com
2018-04-03T14:41:14+0530

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Tuesday began their hunger strike across Tamil Nadu to urge the Central government to form a Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O.Panneerselvam are leading the strike against the Centre.

The main opposition party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK), has also called for a strike on April 5.

Markets are also closed in Coimbatore after traders associations called for a strike over the same issue.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Cauvery issue.

On 16 February, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to form the CMB to implement a formula for sharing of water between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

In the ruling, the top court reduced Tamil Nadu's share in the Cauvery water to 177.25 thousand million cubic feet

ANI

Outlook Web Bureau Edappadi K. Palaniswami O. Panneerselvam (OPS) Tamil Nadu AIADMK Hunger Strike Cauvery Water Dispute AIADMK Hunger Strike Cauvery Water Dispute Politics Water National Reportage

