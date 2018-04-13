BJP MP Calls Congress Leader Digvijay Singh's Wife An 'Item Brought From Delhi'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manohar Untwal has made a derogatory remark against the wife of Congress leader Digvijay Singh in regard to the latter's participation in Narmada Yatra.

At an event here on Thursday, Untwal said, "Digvijay Singh ne Madhya Pradesh ke liye kuch nahi kiya lekin Delhi se ek item zaroor lekar aa gaye. Narmada Yatra pe nikal gaye. Abhi keh rahe hain ki sadhuon ko laal batti de di, unse inko taklif ho rahi hai (Digvijay Singh has done nothing for Madhya Pradesh but brought an item from Delhi. He undertook Narmada Yatra. Now, he is asking why saints have been given red beacon car. He has now problem with them)."

Recently, the Congress said Singh had gathered evidence on rampant corruption prevailing in the Madhya Pradesh government during his 'Narmada yatra', which he is going to reveal soon.

Singh's 3,200-km-long Narmada Parikrama ended at the river's Barman Ghat in Narsinghpur district on April 9.

Singh, 70, and his wife Amrita had started the 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the Narmada river in MP as a "religious and spiritual" exercise from Narsinghpur district. (ANI)