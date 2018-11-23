BJP Has No Role In Dissolution Of J&K Assembly: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the dissolution of Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir was the state governor Satya Pal Malik's decision and that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had no role to play in the development.

“The governor of J&K took the decision after considering the political situation there; he reached to a conclusion that government formation was not possible in the state,” said Singh according to a report in Hindustan Times.

The senior BJP leader, according to the report, also alleged that his party is being dragged into the controversy, saying "It was a decision taken by the governor. The BJP has no role. It is unfortunate that some section is trying to drag the BJP into this.”

The state Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly on Wednesday evening after People's Democratic Party leader Mehbooba Mufti staked claim to form government along with her arch-rival Omar Abdullah's National Conference (NC) and the Congress. They claimed the support of 56 lawmakers in the 87-member state assembly.

Shortly after, People's Conference leader Sajad Lone also staked claims to form the government. Lone, who has two lawmakers, said he had the support of the BJP's 25 legislators and "more than 18" others.

Governor Malik has maintained that his decision was necessitated due to "extensive horse-trading" going on in the state and dismissed allegations he was acting at the behest of the Centre.

Malik also maintained he was well within his right under the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution to dissolve the assembly.

