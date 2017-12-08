At Least 12 Out of 15 Newly Elected Uttar Pradesh Mayors Are 'Crorepati', Reveals Report

A report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Wednesday has revealed that at least 12 out of 15 (80%) newly-elected mayors in the Uttar Pradesh Municipal Corporation Elections this year are 'Crorepatis'.

The analysis was conducted by both Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Gujarat Election Watch (GEW). In the ‘Crorepati’ list, at least 10 mayors are from the BJP party and 2 others are from the BSP.

According to the ADR report, only three of the newly elected mayors of UP do not fall under the 'Crorepati' slab but, all three of them has assets worth lakhs.

In the list of the 'Corepatis' Agra mayor Naveen Jain is the richest with assets worth over Rs 409 crore. Some of the other Crorepati mayors include Abhilasha Gupta (Allahabad; Rs 58 crore), Sanyukta Bhatia (Lucknow; Rs 8 crore), Sitaram Jaiswal (Gorakhpur; Rs 8 crore), Mohd Furqan (Aligarh, Rs 7 crore).

Added to the value of assets each of the mayors has, ADR reports have also revealed the mayors criminal records. According to it, at least 4 out of 15 mayors have serious criminal charges against them.

“Naveen Jain of Agra has four cases against him while Allahabad mayor Abhilasha Gupta has two cases against her. Kanpur mayor Pramila Pandey and Ayodhya mayor Rishikesh have one case each pending against them,” the report said.

The reports also added that out of the 15 mayors only 3 (20%) mayors have declared their educational qualification to be between 10th pass and 12th pass while 12(80%) mayors have declared their educational qualification as graduate and above.