August 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Akhilesh Leaves No Stone Unturned To Regain Power In Uttar Pradesh: BJP

Akhilesh Leaves No Stone Unturned To Regain Power In Uttar Pradesh: BJP

Sibghatullah Ansari, a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) along with his supporters on Saturday.

Outlook Web Desk 30 August 2021, Last Updated at 2:00 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Akhilesh Leaves No Stone Unturned To Regain Power In Uttar Pradesh: BJP
Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav
PTI
Akhilesh Leaves No Stone Unturned To Regain Power In Uttar Pradesh: BJP
outlookindia.com
2021-08-30T14:00:06+05:30

The Uttar Pradesh unit of BJP on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav as he welcomed the don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's brother Sibghatulla Ansari to his party and said that Yadav's  actions implied how desperate he was to get back to  power.

Sibghatullah Ansari, an erstwhile Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA, joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) along with his supporters on Saturday.

"Akhilesh is following the line 'satta ke liye kuch bhi karega' (will do everything to come to power). What socialism are you talking about by getting the family of don Mukhtar Ansari to join the SP. People are watching everything," the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit tweeted on its official handle with the hashtag "ShameonAkhilesh".

The BJP also attached a video on Mukhtar Ansari.

Soon after the joining of Sibghatullah Ansari in former chief minister Yadav's party, the BJP had tweeted, "This is the real face of the SP. In its desire to grab power in the state, Samajwadi Party is ready to even shake hands with the family of mafia Mukhtar Ansari, but they should not forget who is the chief minister of UP."

Sibghatuullah Ansari had won the 2007 assembly election from Mohammadabad constituency on a SP ticket and again contested and won from the seat in 2012 on a ticket of his brother's party Quami Ekta Dal.

In 2017, he joined the BSP and unsuccessfully contested the election.

(With PTI Input)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Indian Army Neutralises One Terrorist In J&K’s Poonch In Fierce Firefight

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Desk Akhilesh Yadav Sibghatullah Ansari Mukhtar Ansari Lucknow Samajwadi Party Bahujan Samaj Party BJP UP Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos