After Former Bureaucrats, Scholars From Across Globe Write Open Letter To PM Over 'Terrible State Of Affairs'

Over 600 academicians and scholars from across the globe have written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their anguish over the Kathua and Unnao rape cases and held his government responsible for the “terrible state of affairs”.
The academicians also raised concerns over the prime minister's "prolonged silence" on the issue and the "non-specific assurance of justice" for the victims of the two rape cases that have shocked the entire nation.
“We wish to express our deep anger and anguish over the events in Kathua and Unnao and the aftermath of these events; over the efforts of those administering the relevant states to protect the alleged perpetrators of these monstrous crimes; over the subsequent profoundly distasteful efforts of rationalization and the deflection and diversion that have been so much in evidence in the reactions of your party's spokespersons in the media,” the letter read.
“We have observed that there has been a prolonged silence on your part over the ‘terrible state of affairs' in the country and ‘an undeniable association of violence with the ruling dispensation',” it added.
The signatories to the letter include academicians and scholars from universities across the globe including the New York university, the Brown University, the Harvard, the Columbia and prominent IITs, among others.
The academicians also said the prime minister broke his “prolonged (and by now familiar) silence" with "wholly inadequate, platitudinous, and non-specific assurances of justice for the victims."
They further said the Unnao and Kathua cases are not isolated incidents, but part of a sequence of "repeated targets".
“We send you this letter because it is our duty to do so; so that we are not guilty of silence; and so that callousness and cowardice might finally draw the line at the broken body of a little girl and the rape of a young woman,” the letter concluded.
The letter comes on the day the Union Cabinet approved an ordinance to provide stringent punishment, including death penalty, for those convicted of rape of girls below 12 years, amid a nation-wide outrage over cases of sexual assault and murder of minors in Kathua and Surat and the rape of a girl in Unnao.
(PTI)
The things that have happened whet her bad or good in past can hardly be reversed or undone. What needs to be ensured by the Centre is to direct all the state governments to maintain law and order situation with utmost vigil and caution, crimes to be brought under control with sternest possible actions. Most importantly the people`s mentality ,their mind set need imperatively to be changed by due education an councilling etc.
It may be mentioned unhesitaatingly that neither the police nor any one including the PM is parallel to God,who could read the crimminal`s mind well prior to committing a crime and to stop him from doing so. How can anyone presume the things from being occured ,whether good or bad and act on to stop it . Only the people with criminal mentaliity need to be educated and councelled and make their minds cleaned enabling them thinking good , doing good and watching good.
Parshuram Gautampurkar,Sawai Madhopur,Rajasthan
all were sleeping wen these things were happening earlier , all of them opposed pronography ban on net in india ....all of them supported charlatans earlier ,present dispenssation is no good hardly makes difference all previous ones were also same for ordinary man......if they are so raffled now its nothing but quidproquo for favours received earleir ...all are shame the govt , the writers , the bureaucrats ..understand this as elitist overdrive ...the more you abuse him more he gains .....pin him on economic performance u can get him ...but then u yourselves are on weak wicket there too ...i dont believe these academicians are worth two penny .
