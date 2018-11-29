2 Terrorists killed In J&K's Pulwama District In Encounter

wo militants were killed on Thursday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

The security forces launched a search operation following a tip-off about hiding militants in Sharshali village of Khrew area.

#UPDATE on Khrew encounter: J&K Police says, "Two terrorists have been killed. Arms and ammunition recovered. No collateral damage took place during the encounter. Identities of the terrorists are yet to be ascertained." https://t.co/fmYzG4Tfd6 - ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018

"As the searches were going on, the security forces were fired upon by the terrorists. In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and the bodies were retrieved along with arms and ammunitions," the police said.

The slain terrorists' identities and affiliations were being ascertained.

This came a day after top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Naveed Jatt was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Wednesday.

Jatt was involved in killing of Shujaat Bukhari, a veteran journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir.

Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said Jatt was a Pakistan national, adding that they will write to the Union Home Ministry to inform Islamabad to take his body.

On Tuesdy, an Indian Army soldier and two militants possibly of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district during a gunfight, police said.

A sub-inspector and a constable of the Central Reserve Police Force were also injured in the encounter in Redwani village after the security forces surrounded it on receiving specific information that two to three terrorists were present.



(Agencies)