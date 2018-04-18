The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 April 2018 Last Updated at 4:01 pm National

1993 Mumbai Blasts Death-Row Convict Tahir Merchant Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

The Supreme Court last year stayed the execution of death sentence of Tahir Merchant in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.
Outlook Web Bureau
1993 Mumbai Blasts Death-Row Convict Tahir Merchant Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
File Photo
1993 Mumbai Blasts Death-Row Convict Tahir Merchant Dies Of Cardiac Arrest
outlookindia.com
2018-04-18T16:27:59+0530

Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Taklya a convict in 1993 Mumbai blast passed away early on Wednesday morning following a cardiac arrest.

Tahir, who had been locked at the Yerawada Central Prison in Pune complained of chest pain and breathing issues, he was then admitted to the Sasoon hospital where he died during the treatment, confirmed Superintendent of Yerawada prison.

The Supreme Court last year stayed the execution of death sentence of Tahir Merchant in 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Advertisement opens in new window

Tahir was sentenced to the gallows for his role in the case. He was convicted of conspiring, facilitating and knowingly commissioning acts of terror.

Along with Merchant, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan was also awarded death sentence by a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activity (TADA) Court in Mumbai.

The court had convicted six people, including the mastermind of the 1993 serial blasts that had killed 257 and injured 713 people, Mustafa Dossa and Abu Salem, on June 16 2017.

Dossa had died on June 28 following which, the case against him was closed.

All the accused were facing multiple charges like criminal conspiracy, waging war against the government and murder of people.

The attacks were planned by Dawood Ibrahim, India's 'most wanted' fugitive, who also has his name prominently figuring on the 'most wanted' lists of the US and the Interpol.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Crime Blasts Terrorism National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Common Man Perturbed As Cash Crunch Continues
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters