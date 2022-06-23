A Bus That Takes You To London? Here’s Everything You Need To Know About The New Bus Ride

A bus ride to London is the ultimate travel goal. With a vision and dream in mind, Adventures Overland has come up with a project ‘Bus to London’ which will take passengers on a trip to different continents. The bus will entail a single coach that will cover the distance of 20,000 kilometres via 18 different countries in just 70 days. The trip is scheduled to begin on April 2023.

Adventures Overland is an inspiration from the ‘hippie trail’ of the mid-twentieth century where travellers used to travel from Europe to India. Along with this, the initiative will also normalise and strengthen the movement on the India-Myanmar border. This one-way trip also includes guides, tours, hotel stays, visa fees and snacks.

The trip will begin from India. Other countries that will fall under this bus journey are Thailand, Laos, Myanmar, China, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Uzbekistan, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Belgium, France and finally, the UK.

The entire trip will cost you approximately Rs 15 lakh. The cost will cover all services including tickets, visas and providing stay in different countries.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the ‘Bus to London’ was delayed. Further delay is caused due to travel restrictions in several different countries. For instance, the trip includes destinations that fall under China. Whereas, China has still not permitted tourists to enter the border again. Thus, causing a delay.

After 46 years, for the second time, an opportunity to travel via bus to different countries has been initiated. The first international bus travel route was started by the British company from Kolkata to London via Delhi in 1957.

The same company have come up with another trip – Road to London. The trip will showcase ten cars driving from Bandar Abbas in Iran and finally to London. The tip is scheduled to begin on August 14 and will cover the distance of 15,000 kilometres via 20 countries in 55 days.

To know more about the ‘Bus to London’ trip, click here.