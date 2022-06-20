Rishabh Pant Hails India’s Fighting Spirit After T20 Series Against South Africa Ends In A Draw

Despite the five-match series against South Africa ending abruptly, India skipper Rishabh Pant stated there are a lot of positives to take from the four matches being played. The fifth and final T20 in Bengaluru on Sunday was abandoned due to rain with both parties sharing the series.

South Africa started on a rousing note winning the first two matches in Delhi and Cuttack. However, the Pant-led young Indian side showed tremendous character by winning the next two to force a decider in Bengaluru.

However, on Sunday, only 3.3 overs of play was possible. After being put in to bat, a steady downpour delayed the game by 50 minutes. It started raining just when the game was about to start. The curtailed match did start at 7:50 PM but was called off after only 16 minutes of play in which India managed 28 runs for the loss of two wickets.

“It might get a little bit frustrating, but there are a lot of positives, especially the way the whole team showed character after the series was 2-0. We are trying to find different ways of winning matches, we are trying to play in a new way,” Pant said after the game.

Pant has been under severe criticism for his captaincy decisions in the first two games, but the Delhi-born lad doesn’t want to play heed to outside noise. “Mistakes will happen, but we are going in the right way,” added the left-hander, who was captaining India after KL Rahul was ruled out due to injury.

“I think this is the first time I’ve lost this many tosses at the same time, but it's not in my control, so I'm not thinking about it too much,” Pant added. India fielded their A team in the series with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami among seniors being rested.

On his personal form, Pant said: “From a personal point of view I would like to contribute more to making my team win. I can only think about giving my 100 per cent as a player and captain.” In the four matches he batted, Pant managed only 58 runs.

South Africa skipper Keshav Maharaj, who stood in for injured regular captain Temba Bavuma, said it was disappointing to draw the curtains on such an exciting tour in this fashion. Bavuma injured himself while batting in the fourth T20 in Rajkot and retired hurt.

“Very disappointed we didn't get a full game for the end of an exciting tour. We tried a few combinations. Still a work in progress for Australia. You may still see changes. I am sure the future series against India will be interesting like this one.

“We carried our confidence from past tours and at the same time we didn't want to take anything for granted,” he said. India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar was adjudged the player of the series for his six wickets for 85 runs with a best of 4/13.

The medium-pacer said it’s always a proud moment for him to win a Player of the Match series. “When you get Man of the Series, it's always a proud moment, and as a bowler in T20, it's even better. I'm always focused on getting back stronger, whether it's my bowling or my fitness.

“I'm playing for years now, my role has always been the same. Bowl two in the powerplay, bowl two at the end. These things are always the same, but as a senior I always think about helping the youngsters.

“I've been lucky that the captain has given me the full hand and said do what you want. In that regard I've been blessed,” he said.