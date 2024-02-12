Indian cricket team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been in the news for the wrong reasons off late after his father said in an interview that their father-son relationship has strained ever since the CSK star has married to Rivaba. (IND Vs ENG 3rd Test Streaming | More Cricket News)
However, 'Jaddu' was quick to post a reply on social media by stating everything is fine and that the interview was 'meaningless and false'. Now, his wife Rivaba Jadeja has clarified on her father-in-law's accusations.
The politician did not dwell much into the topic but said that if they want to know more about 'it', should contact her directly. "Why are we here today? You can contact me directly if you want to know about it," Rivaba reacted angrily when quizzed about the comments made by Ravindra's father in a video shared by Zee 24 Kalak.
Watch the video here:
As per the father Anirudhsinh, it was Rivaba who created a rift and discord in their family, and claimed that Ravindra's touch with their family has ceased after his marriage to Rivaba. He further stated that after their marriage, Rivaba has gained control of his son's assets and properties.
The Chennai Super Kings star though, took to X to clarify the stance. He wrote, "Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews," he wrote on his official X profile.
"Everything said in the nonsense interview recently published by Divyabhaskar is totally false and untrue. It is a one-sided story. I completely reject it. I strongly condemn the actions taken to malign my wife's image. I also have many things to say; it's better that I don't make them public," a statement from Jadeja read.
However, on the cricketing front, Jadeja would be in-line to mark his return on his home turf, if passed fit for the third Test against England starting February 15 in Rajkot. England and India are level 1-1 in the five-match Test series and Jadeja had missed the second Test after suffering a hamstring injury.