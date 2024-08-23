Sports

Paris Paralympics 2024: Largest Refugee Team In History Completes Preparations - In Pics

Meet the trailblazers of the Paralympic Refugee Team, set to make history at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with its largest delegation yet. Led by Chef de Mission Nyasha Mharakurwa, eight talented Para athletes - Zakia Khudadadi (Para taekwondo), Guillaume Junior Atangana (Para-athletics), Ibrahim Al Hussein (Para triathlon), Salman Abbariki (Para-athletics), Hadi Darvish (Para powerlifting), Sayed Amir Hossein Hosseini Pour (Para table tennis), Amelio Castro Grueso (Wheelchair fencing), and Hadi Hassanzada (Para taekwondo) - accompanied by two guides, will compete in six disciplines.

Paris Paralympics 2024: Donard Ndim Nyamjua, center, guide and sprinter Guillaume Junior Atangana arrive for a training session | Photo: AP/Patrick Hermansen

Donard Ndim Nyamjua, center, guide for sprinter Guillaume Junior Atangana, right, a member of the Refugee Paralympic Team, arrive for a training session at the training camp, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Reims, eastern France.

2/7
Paris Paralympics 2024: Para triathlon athlete Ibrahim Al Hussein
Paris Paralympics 2024: Para triathlon athlete Ibrahim Al Hussein | Photo: AP/Patrick Hermansen

Member of the Refugee Paralympic Team Ibrahim Al Hussein, who will compete in the Para triathlon, poses at a training camp, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Reims, eastern France.

3/7
Paris Paralympics 2024: Refugee Paralympic Team pose at a training camp
Paris Paralympics 2024: Refugee Paralympic Team pose at a training camp | Photo: AP/Patrick Hermansen

Members of the Refugee Paralympic Team pose at a training camp, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Reims, eastern France.

4/7
Paris Paralympics 2024: Wheelchair fencing athlete Amelio Castro Grueso
Paris Paralympics 2024: Wheelchair fencing athlete Amelio Castro Grueso | Photo: AP/Patrick Hermansen

Amelio Castro Grueso, who will compete in wheelchair fencing for the Refugee Paralympic Team, poses at a training camp, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Reims, eastern France.

5/7
Paris Paralympics 2024: Para taekwondo athlete Hadi Hassanzada
Paris Paralympics 2024: Para taekwondo athlete Hadi Hassanzada | Photo: AP/Patrick Hermansen

Member of the Refugee Paralympic Team Hadi Hassanzada, left, who will compete in Para taekwondo, trains ahead of the Paralympic Games in Reims, eastern France.

6/7
Paris Paralympics 2024: Donard Ndim Nyamjua, left, guide and sprinter Guillaume Junior Atangana
Paris Paralympics 2024: Donard Ndim Nyamjua, left, guide and sprinter Guillaume Junior Atangana | Photo: AP/Patrick Hermansen

Donard Ndim Nyamjua, left, guide for sprinter Guillaume Junior Atangana, right a member of the Refugee Paralympic Team, train at the training camp, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Reims, eastern France.

7/7
View of the Alexandre III bridge
View of the Alexandre III bridge | Photo: AP/Aurelien Morissard

View of the Alexandre III bridge which will be used for the Para Triathlon, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Paris.

