Paris Paralympics 2024: Largest Refugee Team In History Completes Preparations - In Pics

Meet the trailblazers of the Paralympic Refugee Team, set to make history at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games with its largest delegation yet. Led by Chef de Mission Nyasha Mharakurwa, eight talented Para athletes - Zakia Khudadadi (Para taekwondo), Guillaume Junior Atangana (Para-athletics), Ibrahim Al Hussein (Para triathlon), Salman Abbariki (Para-athletics), Hadi Darvish (Para powerlifting), Sayed Amir Hossein Hosseini Pour (Para table tennis), Amelio Castro Grueso (Wheelchair fencing), and Hadi Hassanzada (Para taekwondo) - accompanied by two guides, will compete in six disciplines.