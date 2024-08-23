Paris Paralympics 2024: Largest Refugee Team In History Completes Preparations - In Pics

Donard Ndim Nyamjua, center, guide for sprinter Guillaume Junior Atangana, right, a member of the Refugee Paralympic Team, arrive for a training session at the training camp, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Reims, eastern France.
Member of the Refugee Paralympic Team Ibrahim Al Hussein, who will compete in the Para triathlon, poses at a training camp, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Reims, eastern France.
Members of the Refugee Paralympic Team pose at a training camp, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Reims, eastern France.
Amelio Castro Grueso, who will compete in wheelchair fencing for the Refugee Paralympic Team, poses at a training camp, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Reims, eastern France.
Member of the Refugee Paralympic Team Hadi Hassanzada, left, who will compete in Para taekwondo, trains ahead of the Paralympic Games in Reims, eastern France.
Donard Ndim Nyamjua, left, guide for sprinter Guillaume Junior Atangana, right a member of the Refugee Paralympic Team, train at the training camp, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Reims, eastern France.
View of the Alexandre III bridge which will be used for the Para Triathlon, ahead of the Paralympic Games in Paris.