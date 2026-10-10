Pro Wrestling League Season 6 To Feature 86 Wrestlers, Including 34 International Medallists

P PTI Published at: 10 October 2026 2:26 pm

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will return for its sixth season from January 9 to 26, 2027, featuring 86 grapplers, including 34 international medallists, across six franchises at the KD Jadhav Wrestling Arena

P PTI Published at: 10 October 2026 2:26 pm

The Pro Wrestling League (PWL) will return for its sixth season from January 9 to 26, 2027. Photo: PWL