Gulveer Singh’s Former Coach Mohammad Yunus Khan Suspended In NADA Doping Probe

Mohammad Yunus Khan, who mentored Gulveer Singh early in his career, has been provisionally suspended by NADA over alleged complicity in an anti-doping violation
The 28-year-old coach has been charged under Article 2.9, but the specific allegations against him remain undisclosed
NADA has also provisionally suspended seven track and field athletes, three wrestlers and two weightlifters in separate cases
Mohammad Yunus Khan, a middle and long-distance coach at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune, has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for alleged complicity in an anti-doping rule violation.
Khan played an important role in the early development of Indian distance-running star Gulveer Singh.
The 28-year-old has been charged under Article 2.9 of the NADA Rules, which covers complicity or attempted complicity in doping-related offences. The agency has not disclosed the precise nature of the alleged violation or the details of the case.
Under Article 2.9, intentional involvement in an anti-doping rule violation is prohibited. This includes assisting, encouraging, aiding, abetting, conspiring to commit or concealing a violation, as well as attempting to engage in such conduct.
Khan was a long-distance runner until 2017 and won medals at national-level competitions before moving into coaching. He identified Gulveer during a cross-country race in Arunachal Pradesh in 2021 and mentored him during his initial years at the elite level.
Gulveer, who joined the Indian Army in 2018, has since emerged as one of India's leading distance runners.
At the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, Gulveer secured silver medals in the men's 1,500m and 10,000m, along with bronze in the 5,000m. He had previously won bronze in the 10,000m at the 2022 Asian Games and now holds multiple national records.
In 2024, Gulveer moved to Colorado Springs, USA, to train under Scott Simmons. He has largely continued his training abroad since the switch.
Khan has also worked with other accomplished Indian distance runners, including Kartik Kumar, who won silver in the men's 10,000m at the 2022 Asian Games.
Kartik accepted a three-year ban imposed by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) in November 2025 after testing positive for multiple prohibited anabolic agents in out-of-competition tests.
Marathon runner Sawan Barwal, another athlete who trained under Khan at the ASI during his formative years, also benefited from his guidance. Khan was among the coaches who recommended that Barwal switch to the marathon from other long-distance events.
Barwal broke Shivnath Singh's 48-year-old national marathon record in Rotterdam in April. He then improved his own national mark while winning silver at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.
More athletes provisionally suspended
In separate cases, NADA has provisionally suspended seven track and field athletes, most of them reportedly facing allegations related to steroid use.
The list includes hammer thrower Samir Deshmukh, 800m runners Aditya Patial and Shiva Tomar, 400m runner Mehardeep Kaur, 1,500m runner Sakir, javelin thrower Amit Majumdar and shot putter Rahul.
Three wrestlers, Sushant Ambaji Tambulkar, Avinash and Chirag, have also been provisionally suspended. The agency has further suspended two weightlifters, Bhawana and a minor whose identity has not been disclosed.
Khan's case remains at the provisional suspension stage, and the specific allegations against him have not been made public.