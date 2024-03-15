Sports

NBA: Boston Celtics Beat Phoenix Suns, Become First Team To Enter Playoffs - In Pics

The league-leading Boston Celtics romped to a 127-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday (March 15, 2024), becoming the first team to clinch an NBA 2023-24 playoff spot. Jaylen Brown scored 37 points and Jayson Tatum added 26 for the Celtics. Al Horford had 24 points with six of Boston’s season high-tying 25 3-pointers as the Celtics defeated Phoenix for the second time in a week to win their fourth straight game. Tatum and Brown combined for 43 of the Celtics’ 65 first-half points and Boston broke open the game with an 18-6 run in the third quarter for a 97-78 cushion. Devin Booker scored 23 points and Bradley Beal added 22 and seven assists for the Suns, who have lost four of six on the road.

Photo Webdesk
March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024
       
NBA 2023-24: Phoenix Suns vs Boston Celtics | Photo: AP/Charles Krupa

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) passes the ball while covered by Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) passes the ball while pressured by Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) blocks a shot by Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) tries to block a shot by Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston. At left is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket against Phoenix Suns forward Royce O'Neale (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dunks after driving past Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) tries to block a shot by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant, left, drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) knocks the ball away from Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Boston.

