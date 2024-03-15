Sports

NBA: Boston Celtics Beat Phoenix Suns, Become First Team To Enter Playoffs - In Pics

The league-leading Boston Celtics romped to a 127-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday (March 15, 2024), becoming the first team to clinch an NBA 2023-24 playoff spot. Jaylen Brown scored 37 points and Jayson Tatum added 26 for the Celtics. Al Horford had 24 points with six of Boston’s season high-tying 25 3-pointers as the Celtics defeated Phoenix for the second time in a week to win their fourth straight game. Tatum and Brown combined for 43 of the Celtics’ 65 first-half points and Boston broke open the game with an 18-6 run in the third quarter for a 97-78 cushion. Devin Booker scored 23 points and Bradley Beal added 22 and seven assists for the Suns, who have lost four of six on the road.