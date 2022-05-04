Live Streaming Of UEFA Champions League: Where To Watch Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Semifinal 2nd Leg Live

With one finalist already confirmed after Liverpool defeated Villarreal, the action shifts to another Spanish city barely two kilometres apart at Santiago Bernabeu when Real Madrid host Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday night. (More Football News)

Sony Sports has the broadcast rights for the UEFA Champions League matches in India. The Real Madrid vs Manchester City semifinal second leg match can be seen live on Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels from 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday night.

Fans can also watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City semifinal second leg match on SonyLIV app on their android and apple devices.

Manchester City have a slender edge over Real Madrid having won the first leg 4-3 at home and would like to fend off the opposition’s challenge on Wednesday night and keep their hopes alive of winning the title for the first time.

Real Madrid are trying to reach the final for the first time since 2018, when the Spanish team won their 13th European Cup title. Real Madrid rallied past Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 and defending champion Chelsea in the quarterfinals.

With Karim Benzema enjoying his best season with 42 goals, scoring hasn’t been a problem for recently-crowned La Liga champions Real Madrid, who have 22 goals in its last eight games in all competitions.

Team News

Real Madrid: manager Carlo Ancelotti will be without defender David Alaba because of a muscle injury sustained in the first half of the match in Manchester. Nacho Fernandez is expected to replace him and play alongside Éder Militao. Nacho and Militao didn't play in the league match on Saturday because of suspensions. Eden Hazard and Gareth Bale also are not expected to make it to Wednesday's match, but Ancelotti otherwise will have a full-strength squad available. The only doubt remaining is whether he will play with Rodrygo or Federico Valverde.

Manchester City: Pep Guardiola should be stronger defensively with Joao Cancelo having served his one-game European suspension and fellow full-back Kyle Walker returning to training after an ankle injury. The Spaniard was forced to use a center back, John Stones, at right back in the first leg, with center midfielder Fernandinho finishing the game there after Stones came off injured.

Head-to-Head

Real Madrid have played Manchester City nine times so far and won three of them. City have won four times while the rest two games ended in a draw.