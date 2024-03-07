England's captain Ben Stokes tosses a ball during a practice session on the eve of his team's fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.
England's Ollie Pope bats during a practice session on the eve of the fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.
England team huddle during a practice session on the eve of their fifth test match against India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamshala. The Dhauladhar range of the Himalaya is seen behind.
England's Ben Duckett heads a soccer ball during a practice session on the eve of his team's fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.
England's captain Ben Stokes, center, reacts during a practice session on the eve of his team's fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.
England's captain Ben Stokes, left, and teammate James Anderson share a light moment during a practice session on the eve of the fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.
England's captain Ben Stokes walks during a practice session on the eve of the fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.
England's James Anderson, left, and teammate Joe Root walk to their marks before bowling in the nets during a practice session on the eve of the fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.