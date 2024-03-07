Sports

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Beleaguered England Sweat It Out In Dharamsala On Match Eve - In Pics

The England team went through the paces at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, on the eve of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala starting Thursday (March 7). Ben Stokes' side is trailing 1-3 and has suffered its first series loss since the 'Bazball' era. They have made one change in their playing XI for the Dharamsala Test, swapping Ollie Robinson with Mark Wood. "Before we even got here, we were probably thinking it was going to be a three seamer one spinner attack but then when we saw the wicket and then saw it again today, I think going with two seamers and two spinners is probably the right call," said Stokes in a pre-match press conference.



March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
IND vs ENG 5th Test: England training Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia

England's captain Ben Stokes tosses a ball during a practice session on the eve of his team's fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.

England's Ollie Pope bats during a practice session on the eve of the fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.

England team huddle during a practice session on the eve of their fifth test match against India at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium in Dharamshala. The Dhauladhar range of the Himalaya is seen behind.

England's Ben Duckett heads a soccer ball during a practice session on the eve of his team's fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.

England's captain Ben Stokes, center, reacts during a practice session on the eve of his team's fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.

England's captain Ben Stokes, left, and teammate James Anderson share a light moment during a practice session on the eve of the fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.

England's captain Ben Stokes walks during a practice session on the eve of the fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.

England's James Anderson, left, and teammate Joe Root walk to their marks before bowling in the nets during a practice session on the eve of the fifth cricket test match against India in Dharamshala.

India Vs England

