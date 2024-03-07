Sports

IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: Beleaguered England Sweat It Out In Dharamsala On Match Eve - In Pics

The England team went through the paces at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, on the eve of the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala starting Thursday (March 7). Ben Stokes' side is trailing 1-3 and has suffered its first series loss since the 'Bazball' era. They have made one change in their playing XI for the Dharamsala Test, swapping Ollie Robinson with Mark Wood. "Before we even got here, we were probably thinking it was going to be a three seamer one spinner attack but then when we saw the wicket and then saw it again today, I think going with two seamers and two spinners is probably the right call," said Stokes in a pre-match press conference.