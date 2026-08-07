Leagues Cup 2026: Liga MX's Toluca Thrash Holders Seattle Sounders 3-0

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Toluca thrashed defending champions Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 in their opening match of the Leagues Cup 2026 at Estadio Nemesio Diez. The Red Devils of Liga MX completely dominated the visiting Major League Soccer side. The hosts opened the scoring in the third minute when Jesus Gallardo headed home an Alexis Vega corner. The American Rave Green struggled heavily with the high altitude and relentless tempo, getting outshot 19-1 in the first half. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei single-handedly kept his team alive, making more than a dozen saves to prevent an absolute blowout. The Mexican side doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Helinho capitalised on a deflected save. Federico Vinas then sealed the match in stoppage time, poking home a rebound to complete the rout. Next up, the Red Devils continue their home run by hosting FC Dallas on August 12. Meanwhile, the Rave Green fly back home to Lumen Field to face Queretaro FC on August 9 as they try to save their title defence.

Leagues Cup Soccer: Toluca Vs Seattle Sounders FC
Federico Viñas of Mexico's Toluca, right, celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal against The United States Seattle Sounders FC during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup Soccer: Seattle Sounders FC vs Toluca
Paul Rothrock of The United States Seattle Sounders FC, top, jumps over Luis García goalkeeper of Mexico's Toluca during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup Football: Toluca Vs Seattle Sounders FC
Antonio Mohamed coach of Mexico's Toluca, right, gives instructions past Nouhou Tolo of The United States Seattle Sounders FC during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup Football: Seattle Sounders FC vs Toluca
Helinho of Mexico's Toluca celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal against The United States Seattle Sounders FC during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup 2026: Toluca Vs Seattle Sounders FC
Kalani Kossa-Rienzi of The United States Seattle Sounders FC, left, challenges Alexis Vega of Mexico's Toluca during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup 2026: Seattle Sounders FC vs Toluca
Kalani Kossa-Rienzi of The United States Seattle Sounders FC, left, challenges Alexis Vega of Mexico's Toluca during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup Soccer Match: Toluca Vs Seattle Sounders FC
Stefan Frei goalkeeper of The United States Seattle Sounders FC eyes the ball during a Leagues Cup soccer match against Mexico's Toluca, in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Leagues Cup Soccer Match: Seattle Sounders FC vs Toluca
Erick Gutierrez of Mexico's Toluca, center, competes for the ball against Osaze De Rosario, left, and Stuart Hawkins of The United States Seattle Sounders FC during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Mexico US Leagues Cup Soccer
Jesús Gallardo of Mexico's Toluca celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against The United States Seattle Sounders FC during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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US Mexico Leagues Cup Soccer
Jesús Gallardo of Mexico's Toluca, left, and Jesús Ferreira of The United States Seattle Sounders FC vie for the ball during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo
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Toluca Vs Seattle Sounders FC Leagues Cup Soccer
Stefan Frei goalkeeper of The United States Seattle Sounders FC, left, and Edgar Lopez of Mexico's Toluca compete for the ball during a Leagues Cup soccer match in Toluca, Mexico. | Photo: AP/Eduardo Verdugo

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