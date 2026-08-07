Leagues Cup 2026: Liga MX's Toluca Thrash Holders Seattle Sounders 3-0

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 7 August 2026 11:04 am

Toluca thrashed defending champions Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 in their opening match of the Leagues Cup 2026 at Estadio Nemesio Diez. The Red Devils of Liga MX completely dominated the visiting Major League Soccer side. The hosts opened the scoring in the third minute when Jesus Gallardo headed home an Alexis Vega corner. The American Rave Green struggled heavily with the high altitude and relentless tempo, getting outshot 19-1 in the first half. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei single-handedly kept his team alive, making more than a dozen saves to prevent an absolute blowout. The Mexican side doubled their lead in the 64th minute when Helinho capitalised on a deflected save. Federico Vinas then sealed the match in stoppage time, poking home a rebound to complete the rout. Next up, the Red Devils continue their home run by hosting FC Dallas on August 12. Meanwhile, the Rave Green fly back home to Lumen Field to face Queretaro FC on August 9 as they try to save their title defence.