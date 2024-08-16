Football

Ligue 1 2024-25 Season Preview: Can PSG Remain Dominant Without Kylian Mbappe? Top Five Things To Watch

Here are five things to watch in the new season, which kicks off on Friday with defending champion PSG facing Le Havre

Paris Saint Germain-Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain 2023-24 team Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
info_icon

Following Kylian Mbappé's departure from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid, the French league could become less predictable than it has been in recent years. Here are five things to watch in the new season, which kicks off on Friday with defending champion PSG facing Le Havre.

A new era begins

Kylian Mbappe poses with the UEFA Super Cup trophy. - null
'I Have No Limit' – Kylian Mbappe Targets 50 Goals After Scoring On Real Madrid Debut

BY Stats Perform

Mbappé 's departure leaves a massive void at the Parc des Princes and marks the end of an era for PSG, which has dominated French soccer with 10 league titles in the last 12 seasons. Mbappé was key to team's successes in recent years, though even he wasn't able to bring the biggest prize in European soccer — the Champions League title — to Paris.

The pressure is now on head coach Luis Enrique to reshape the team and maintain its dominance in France. The likes of Ousmane Dembélé and Gonçalo Ramos are expected to play pivotal roles in this transition. Paris has also brought in 19-year-old Portuguese midfielder Joao Neves from Benfica for a price tag that French newspaper L'Equipe put at 70 million euros ($76 million). Still, questions remain about whether PSG can find a new leader on the pitch to defend its title.

Lille — the biggest threat to PSG?

Ligue 1 2023-24 champion PSG - | Photo: AP/Christophe Ena
Ligue 1 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Lille could pose the biggest challenge to PSG's supremacy this season, especially with Bruno Genesio taking over as head coach. The former Lyon boss has inherited a team with a solid foundation and has added key players including veteran defenders Thomas Meunier and Aissa Mandi to strengthen the backline.

Adding to the intrigue is the arrival of Ethan Mbappé, Kylian's younger brother. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who scored twice in a preseason game, could be a wildcard in Lille's title bid. While he's not yet on his brother's level, Ethan's development will be closely watched.

Other contenders

Lyon is still trying to recover from a rough 2023-24 season, during which they were dangerously close to relegation for much of the campaign. Pierre Sage, who took over as head coach midway through last season, faces the daunting task of stabilizing the club. The team has signed forward Georges Mikautadze, who impressed during Euro 2024, as well as defender Moussa Niakhaté, who transferred from Nottingham Forest for 31.6 million euros ($34.5 million) to become Lyon's most expensive signing ever. However, doubts remain about Lyon's overall stability and the team's ability to compete at the top.

Liam Rosenior during his spell with Hull City - null
Ligue 1: Strasbourg Appoint Rosenior As New Head Coach After Vieira Exit

BY Stats Perform

Monaco, which finished second to PSG last season, enters the new campaign significantly weakened by the departures of two key players: Mohamed Camara, who has moved to Al-Sadd in Saudi Arabia, and captain Wissam Ben Yedder. These losses have left significant gaps in midfield and attack.

TV rights struggles

Ligue 1 fans will need to adjust to a new way of watching their favorite teams. The British streaming platform DAZN has taken over most of the league's TV rights, signing a five-year deal worth 400 million euros ($438 million) per season. To watch all of the 10 weekly Ligue 1 matches, fans will have to subscribe to DAZN's Unlimited plan, which costs 29.99 euros ($33) a month, and BeIN Sports for an additional 15 euros ($17) a month. That's significantly more than what French soccer fans paid in previous years.

The higher cost has sparked backlash online, with the hashtag “BoycottDAZN” trending in France. Given the rocky history of TV rights in France, with the Mediapro collapse four years ago, there is also concern about the long-term stability of this new deal.

Greenwood joins Marseille

One of the most talked-about transfers in France this summer is Mason Greenwood 's move to Marseille. The 22-year-old, who was once one of Manchester United's top prospects, left the Premier League in a deal worth 31.6 million euros ($34.5 million).

Greenwood had previously been suspended by United after off-field controversies. He was arrested in 2022 and later charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault. The case was dropped last year. Still, his move to Marseille has faced resistance from some fans, with the city's mayor even speaking out against it.

“I do not want my club to be covered in shame,” Benoit Payan told the RMC radio station. “It is not acceptable.”

Last season, Greenwood scored 10 goals in 36 appearances on loan at Getafe in Spain. Now, he is given a chance to restart his career at Marseille.

