Ligue 1 2024-25 Season Preview: Can PSG Remain Dominant Without Kylian Mbappe? Top Five Things To Watch

Lyon is still trying to recover from a rough 2023-24 season, during which they were dangerously close to relegation for much of the campaign. Pierre Sage, who took over as head coach midway through last season, faces the daunting task of stabilizing the club. The team has signed forward Georges Mikautadze, who impressed during Euro 2024, as well as defender Moussa Niakhaté, who transferred from Nottingham Forest for 31.6 million euros ($34.5 million) to become Lyon's most expensive signing ever. However, doubts remain about Lyon's overall stability and the team's ability to compete at the top.