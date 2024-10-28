Football

Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Arne Slot Pleased With Reds Comeback, But Gunners Were 'The Better Team'

Virgil van Dijk's header cancelled out Bukayo Saka's opener, before Mohamed Salah sealed a share of the spoils after Mikel Merino had restored Arsenal's advantage

Arne Slot was pleased with Liverpool's comeback against Arsenal
Arne Slot was pleased by Liverpool's resilience in coming from behind twice to earn a draw against Arsenal, but acknowledged the Gunners were the better team on the day. (More Football News)

Virgil van Dijk's header cancelled out Bukayo Saka's opener, before Mohamed Salah sealed a share of the spoils after Mikel Merino had restored Arsenal's advantage. 

The Reds had their chances to return to the Premier League summit after Arsenal lost Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber to injury, but they were unable to find a winner. 

Slot preserved his unbeaten away record during a pulsating encounter at the Emirates, but said the Gunners deserved their half-time advantage.

"Eventful, exciting. Both teams scored from a set piece. In my opinion, Arsenal were the better team than us," Slot said. "They deserved to be one up at half-time.

Mohamed Salah celebrates for Liverpool - null
Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool, Premier League: Mohamed Salah Does Star Turn - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

"We had less to recover and prepare for this game and if I look at how strong we were in the second half, that pleased me and most being two times down."

Slot is now the first Liverpool manager to not lose any of his first seven away matches in charge since William Connell in February 1923.

But Liverpool conceded twice in the first half of a Premier League game for the first time since December 2023 (two versus Fulham).

Indeed, 40% of the Reds’ goals conceded in the competition under Slot were scored by the Gunners today, but the Dutchman was keen to focus on the positives.

"Two times behind then it's pleasing to see we can come back into the game especially with one day less to recover," he continued.

"To be stronger in second half than first pleases me. You come here to win but maybe a draw was a result we can take with us, especially after the first half.

"You know coming here that they have many quality players, you can have difficult moments in the game. Pleased me to score from a set piece.

"We needed that because from open play we weren't dominant at all. They deserved to be up 2-1 at half-time. But the way we showed up second half was impressive."

It was also a memorable game for Van Dijk, who scored on his 100th appearance as the captain of Liverpool. 

His goal was his 17th with his head, with only John Terry (27) now the only defender to have netted more headed goals in the Premier League than Van Dijk. 

But away from his personal milestones, the Reds captain echoed the thoughts of his manager and was happy to leave the Emirates with a point.

"Listen, it's a very tough place to come. They created a solid team and make it difficult for everyone. To come back twice is a good thing, we take the point and we move," he said.

"You play here in London, they have the fans behind them and they created some momentum.

"You have to be ready to fight because you will have some tough moments. One point and we take it."

The Dutch defender was also asked about his ongoing contract situation at the club, with his current deal set to expire at the end of this season.

"I'm very calm. Let's see what happens towards the end of the season," Van Dijk said.

"I'm enjoying my football, physically and mentally. Keep enjoying the game because it's a beautiful game that we play and I play."

