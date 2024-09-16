Cricket

This Indian Player Tipped To Be Next Gen Superstar By Star Australian Cricketers: Watch

When Australian players were asked who they think will be the next generation superstar from the Indian team, most of them gave the same name. Check out the name below

India-australia-yashasvi-jaiswal-shubman-gill
Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. Photo: X/ICC
info_icon

India is the strongest power in the cricket world right now and the biggest reason behind that is the kind of talent the country produces. Indian youngsters have already started taking the cricket world by storm and it is a certainty that some of them will rule it in the coming times. (More Cricket News)

When Australian players were asked who they think will be the next generation superstar from the Indian team, most of them gave the same name: Yashasvi Jaiswal. In a video uploaded by Star Sports Tamil on X, top Australian names like Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and others picked the 22-year-old to rule the cricketing world in the coming times.

“Jaiswal could be a generational superstar,” said batting great Smith. “Jaiswal’s probably the next big superstar, I think,” added left-arm pacer Starc. “Well, I think Jaiswal’s, yeah, the next cricket superstar to come from India,” said Australian wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey.

“Next generation superstar, I think… Jaiswal,” reckoned pacer Josh Hazlewood.

“I believe Jaiswal will be the next generation superstar,” stated Aussie spin great Nathan Lyon.

“Jaiswal, I think, looks like a proper cricketer for all formats. I mean, him and Shubman are very good,” said Marnus Labuschagne.

Nathan Lyon in Australian Test whites - (Mike Egerton/PA)
Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Seeks Spinner Hartley's 'Inputs' To Tame Jaiswal

BY PTI

Swashbuckling batter Travis Head and rising all-rounder Cameron Green took the name of the 25-year-old Shubman Gill to take over as the next generation superstar.

“Shubman Gill, I think, yeah, I think he just needs more… As his career goes on, he’s ridiculous. Some of the innings I’ve seen, he makes bowling look slow. Plays off the front and back foot well, plays spin well. Yeah, Shubman’s going to be an absolute freak,” said Head.

“I think Shubman Gill has the potential to become a superstar,” said Green.

Gill and Jaiswal both have begun their international careers well and have been marked as the youngsters to watch out for by experts. Both the batters will be under scrutiny when India tours Australia in November this year for a five-Test series.

Gill made his debut in Australia in India's second consecutive series win Down Under in 2021-22. The right-hander had a fantastic debut series while opening the innings. He has now been moved to No 3 with Jaiswal taking up the opener's role alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal is yet to play a Test in Australia or against Australia but has started his career on a high, averaging 68.5 in 16 Test innings.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa ODI Series In UAE: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads - All You Need To Know
  2. ENG Vs AUS: Heavy Rain In Manchester Forces T20I Series Stalemate
  3. ENG Vs AUS, ODI Series: Jos Buttler Sidelined Due To Persistent Calf Injury, Harry Brook To Captain England
  4. England Vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Series Ends In Draw Following Old Trafford Washout With No Play Possible
  5. New Zealand Tour Of Sri Lanka 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads - All Details Of NZ Vs SL Matches
Football News
  1. Gary O'Neil Confident Wolves Will Overachieve This Season Despite Newcastle Setback
  2. Cagliari 0-4 Napoli: Antonio Conte Hails 'Atypical' Lukaku After Flying Start
  3. Monza 1-1 Inter Milan, Serie A: Denzel Dumfries Spares Nerazzurri's Blushes
  4. Atletico Madrid 3-0 Valencia: Conor Gallagher And Julian Alvarez Off The Mark In Win
  5. Racism In Ligue One: Paris Saint-Germain Condemn Vitriol Against Nuno Mendes
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Junior Men National Champ's 2024 Wrap: Jharkhand, Odisha Enter Quarterfinals
  2. Asian Champions Hockey Trophy 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Undefeated India Take On Unpredictable South Korea
  3. Men's National Junior Hockey Champ's Day 6 Wrap: Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab Secure Victories
  4. Asian Champions Trophy Semifinals: Who Plays Whom, IST Timings, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  5. India Vs Pakistan Hockey Rivalry: Head-To-Head Record Ahead Of Possible ACT Final Clash

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Facing Himalayan Debt, Himachal Pradesh Rethinks Freebies
  2. What Led To The Kerala Conclave Of Finance Ministers?
  3. A United Voice Builds Against The Centre On Tax Devolution
  4. Raise The Divisible Pool Of Central Taxes To 50 Per Cent
  5. As Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Plans To Resign, Here’s Who Can Replace Him
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. France Says At Least 8 People Died Trying To Cross English Channel
  3. Russia-Ukraine War: Two Killed, One Injured In Odesa In Overnight Missile Attack
  4. Middle East Tensions: Houthis Claim Drone Attack In Tel Aviv; Demand For Urgent Hostage Deal Grows
  5. Amid Western Fears Of Nuclear Plans, Iran Successfully Launches Satellite Programme
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them