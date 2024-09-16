India is the strongest power in the cricket world right now and the biggest reason behind that is the kind of talent the country produces. Indian youngsters have already started taking the cricket world by storm and it is a certainty that some of them will rule it in the coming times. (More Cricket News)
When Australian players were asked who they think will be the next generation superstar from the Indian team, most of them gave the same name: Yashasvi Jaiswal. In a video uploaded by Star Sports Tamil on X, top Australian names like Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and others picked the 22-year-old to rule the cricketing world in the coming times.
“Jaiswal could be a generational superstar,” said batting great Smith. “Jaiswal’s probably the next big superstar, I think,” added left-arm pacer Starc. “Well, I think Jaiswal’s, yeah, the next cricket superstar to come from India,” said Australian wicket-keeper batter Alex Carey.
“Next generation superstar, I think… Jaiswal,” reckoned pacer Josh Hazlewood.
“I believe Jaiswal will be the next generation superstar,” stated Aussie spin great Nathan Lyon.
“Jaiswal, I think, looks like a proper cricketer for all formats. I mean, him and Shubman are very good,” said Marnus Labuschagne.
Swashbuckling batter Travis Head and rising all-rounder Cameron Green took the name of the 25-year-old Shubman Gill to take over as the next generation superstar.
“Shubman Gill, I think, yeah, I think he just needs more… As his career goes on, he’s ridiculous. Some of the innings I’ve seen, he makes bowling look slow. Plays off the front and back foot well, plays spin well. Yeah, Shubman’s going to be an absolute freak,” said Head.
“I think Shubman Gill has the potential to become a superstar,” said Green.
Gill and Jaiswal both have begun their international careers well and have been marked as the youngsters to watch out for by experts. Both the batters will be under scrutiny when India tours Australia in November this year for a five-Test series.
Gill made his debut in Australia in India's second consecutive series win Down Under in 2021-22. The right-hander had a fantastic debut series while opening the innings. He has now been moved to No 3 with Jaiswal taking up the opener's role alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal is yet to play a Test in Australia or against Australia but has started his career on a high, averaging 68.5 in 16 Test innings.