Gill made his debut in Australia in India's second consecutive series win Down Under in 2021-22. The right-hander had a fantastic debut series while opening the innings. He has now been moved to No 3 with Jaiswal taking up the opener's role alongside skipper Rohit Sharma. Jaiswal is yet to play a Test in Australia or against Australia but has started his career on a high, averaging 68.5 in 16 Test innings.