USA Vs Canada 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Live Streaming Details:

When will the USA vs Canada 4th T20I be played?

The match will be played on April 11, Thursday at 8:30 PM IST at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston.

Where to watch USA vs Canada 4th T20I online?

The match will be live streamed on the USA Cricket’s YouTube channel in India.

Where to watch the USA vs Canada 4th T20I on TV?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the match.