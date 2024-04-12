USA Vs Canada 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The United States of America (USA) will look to seal the five-match T20 International cricket series against visiting Canada on Friday (April 12, 2024). The USA vs CAN match in Houston can be streamed live. (More Cricket News)
The USA, co-hosts of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, are warming up pretty well. And they will start favourites against Canada in the penultimate match of the series at Prairie View Cricket Complex.
In the series opener, the USA dismissed Canada for 132 then chased down the target in 17.3 overs for a six-wicket win with Nosthush Kenjige, who took three wickets for 21 runs taking the Player of the Match honours. The match also witnessed two half-centuries from captain Monank Patel (50 off 34) and Andries Gous (50 off 35).
The hosts made it 2-0 with another facile win, this time by 31 runs in the high-scoring second match. Powered by half-centuries from openers Steven Taylor (54 off 25) and Monak Patel (68 off 35) and first down Andries Gous (57 off 35), the USA posted 230/3. Canada, in reply, were all out for 199 despite a valiant Aaron Johnson, who scored 74 off 40. Patel won the Player of the Match award.
The third match was abandoned without the toss due to rain.
USA vs Canada, T20I head-to-head record
The Saad Bin Zafar-led Canada arrived with a 2-1 lead in the T20I head-to-head record against the hosts. But two defeats in three days means that the United States now hold the bragging rights in this fledging North American cricket rivalry.
Note: The two teams will meet on June 1 in the opening match of the ICC T20 World Cup. Other teams in their group (A) are: India, Ireland and Pakistan.
What are the chances of rain today in Houston?
There's a 0% chance of rain today. So, expect the fourth USA vs CAN T20I cricket match to go ahead as scheduled. The temperature is likely to remain between 16 to 27 degrees Celsius.
Live Streaming Details:
When will the USA vs Canada 4th T20I be played?
The match will be played on April 11, Thursday at 8:30 PM IST at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston.
Where to watch USA vs Canada 4th T20I online?
The match will be live streamed on the USA Cricket’s YouTube channel in India.
Where to watch the USA vs Canada 4th T20I on TV?
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the match.
Squads
USA: Monank Patel (c), Corey Anderson, Nitish Kumar, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Andries Gous, Gajanand Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Jessy Singh, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Usman Rafiq, Juanoy Drysdale and Saiteja Mukkamalla.
Canada: Saad Bin Zafar (c), Nikhil Dutta, Navneet Dhaliwal, Srimantha Wijeyeratne, Harsh Thaker, Rishiv Joshi, Dillon Heyliger, Nicholas Kirton, Ammar Khalid, Shreyas Movva, Pargat Singh, Aaron Johnson, Dilpreet Bajwa, Parveen Kumar and Uday Bhagwan.