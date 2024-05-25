Jos Buttler was "always" going to return as England's limited-overs captain despite the team's poor ODI World Cup defence in India. (ENG Vs PAK, 2nd T20I Streaming | More Cricket News)
After England won the 2019 ODI World Cup in epic fashion by beating New Zealand in a Super Over at Lord's, their defence of the title in India last year saw them fail to advance from the group stage.
With England looking to put in a better defence of their T20 World Cup crown in the upcoming tournament in the West Indies and the United States which gets under way in June, Buttler says he was always going to remain limited-overs captain, though he acknowledges he made mistakes in India.
"My first priority at the moment is being England captain and trying to prepare as best we can for a world tournament," Buttler told Sky Sports. "So I always said to Rob [Key, England managing director] I would definitely be coming back as England captain, and he's made the call on the rest of the players.
"It's a chapter in the book. It was obviously a really disappointing World Cup, and your pride's dented, your confidence gets dented a bit, but time moves on and there's a really exciting opportunity now.
"I think sometimes you try and let players play with freedom and you don't want to step in too much but making sure you don't miss things.
"Maybe more communication at times to make sure people are clear on what is needed from them, on what they want from me or the coach."
England were due to kick off a four-match T20I warm-up series against Pakistan at Headingley on Wednesday, but the game was abandoned because of rain without a ball having been bowled.
England will get their T20I World Cup under way when they face Scotland in Barbados on June 4.
Buttler feels some of the newer faces in the England squad have the potential to lead the team to an improved showing on what was seen in India, saying: "I think we've got a really nice, blended squad, actually. We've got a lot of experience but some guys who are really on the upward curve with the likes of Phil Salt, Will Jacks.
"Harry Brook is still very early in his international career and those guys I really see trending in the right direction and pushing this team forward."