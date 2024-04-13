KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal

Match 28 of Indian Premier League 2024 pits Kolkata Knight Riders against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 14) afternoon. Both KKR and LSG have won three games apiece so far, and both have lost their respective last-round matches. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
While Shreyas Iyer and Co lost to Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets, KL Rahul's team suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals.
Head-To-Head Record
As Lucknow Super Giants are a relatively new franchise and joined the fold in 2022, they have faced off against Kolkata Knight Riders in just three IPL matches so far. LSG have won all three encounters, signifying their dominance in the head-to-head.
Pitch, Weather Conditions
The average first innings score in the last eight games at Eden Gardens is 194, which shows how good a surface it has provided for batting. Expect another batting paradise for the Sunday match, with a high-scoring run-fest a distinct possibility.
Since this is an afternoon game (starts at 3:30pm IST), hot and sultry conditions will prevail in Kolkata. The temperature will hover close to 37 degrees Celsius and there is little to no chance of rain.
Live Streaming Details Of KKR Vs LSG, Match 28 in IPL 2024
When will the KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024 match be played?
The 28th match of IPL 2024 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, April 14 at 3:30 pm IST.
Where to watch the KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024 match on TV?
In India, the match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch the match online in India?
The live streaming of the match will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.
Where to watch the match in Pakistan?
In Pakistan, live streaming of the match will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.
Where to watch the match in Bangladesh?
In Bangladesh, the match can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.
Where to watch the match in Sri Lanka and Nepal?
The match will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry and Mohd Arshad Khan.