India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs

Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and decided to bat first against India in Colombo on Wednesday (August 7), for the third and final ODI of their three-match series. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)
Teams:
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando
Speaking at the toss, Asalanka said: "We are going to bat first. It looks same like the previous two ODIs. Theekshana comes in for Akila Dananjaya. Guys are doing very well, we are in a good position. I would like to see someone score a hundred on this pitch."
Here's what Rohit Sharma, IND captain, had to say. "Plenty to play for, we've been challenged in the last two matches. It's clear as to what we need to do with the bat and ball. We've addressed it - what we need to do as a group. You got to give credit to the opposition, they played well and understood the position well. Another opportunity for us to correct. Two changes. We have Rishabh and Riyan Parag in place of KL and Arshdeep."
India had won the T20I series by a 3-0 margin, and are bolstered by the inclusion of senior pros Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the 50-over leg of the tour. This will be the first time Virat and Rohit will play under the mentorship of new head coach Gautam Gambhir.