Axar Patel (right) celebrates with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after taking the wicket of Janith Liyanage during the first India vs Sri Lanka ODI in Colombo. Photo: PTI

Axar Patel (right) celebrates with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul after taking the wicket of Janith Liyanage during the first India vs Sri Lanka ODI in Colombo. Photo: PTI