India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Shubman Gill-Led Side Hit The Nets Ahead Of Series Decider

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 August 2026 4:06 pm

India stepped up their preparations for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo with the training session largely focused on tackling spin. Captain Shubman Gill spent considerable time in the nets working against left-arm spin after being dismissed twice by Prabath Jayasuriya in the Galle Test, facing India’s own left-arm options and sharpening his footwork and attacking shots. The visitors come into the August 23 Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club with a 1-0 lead following their 165-run win in Galle, while the team management has also backed Kuldeep Yadav despite his modest outing in the series opener.