India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Shubman Gill-Led Side Hit The Nets Ahead Of Series Decider

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India stepped up their preparations for the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo with the training session largely focused on tackling spin. Captain Shubman Gill spent considerable time in the nets working against left-arm spin after being dismissed twice by Prabath Jayasuriya in the Galle Test, facing India’s own left-arm options and sharpening his footwork and attacking shots. The visitors come into the August 23 Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club with a 1-0 lead following their 165-run win in Galle, while the team management has also backed Kuldeep Yadav despite his modest outing in the series opener.

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IND vs SL: 2nd Test match Training gallery
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal, right, with Devdutt Padikkal, left, during a training session ahead of second test match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Coach Gautam Gambhir, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak
India's coaching staff, Coach Gautam Gambhir, second left, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, second right, and others during a training session ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Rishabh Pant
India's Captain Shubman Gill talks with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak as Rishabh Pant bats in the nets during a training session ahead of the second test match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Captain Shubman Gill and Coach Gautam Gambhir
India's Captain Shubman Gill, right, Coach Gautam Gambhir, centre, and Ravindra Jadeja, left, during a practice session ahead of second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Morne Morkel and Mohammed Siraj
India's bowling coach Morne Morkel, right, and Mohammed Siraj, left, during a training session ahead of second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Indias Rishabh Pant dives
India's Rishabh Pant dives during a training session ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Mohammed Siraj, right, Prasidh Krishna, left, and Gurnoor Brar
India's Mohammed Siraj, right, Prasidh Krishna, left, and Gurnoor Brar, centre, during a training session ahead of second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Indias Dhruv Jurel
India's Dhruv Jurel bat in the nets as Sarfaraz Khan watch during a training session ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Coach Gautam Gambhir, and Ravindra Jadeja
India's Coach Gautam Gambhir, left, and Ravindra Jadeja, right, during a practice session ahead of second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Indias Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot as Yashasvi Jaiswal looks on during a practice session ahead of second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.
India's Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot as Yashasvi Jaiswal looks on during a practice session ahead of second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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Indian cricket team during a training session
Indian cricket team during a training session ahead of the second Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Galle, Sri Lanka, on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

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