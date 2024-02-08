Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen Vs Bayern Munich Preview: Xabi Alonso's Side Ready To Upstage Harry Kane's Party

Beat Bayern and Leverkusen fans could even start to dream that a league and cup double is possible. Leverkusen won a thrilling game against Stuttgart 3-2 in the German Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday to reach the last four of a competition the club last won 31 years ago. It was the third time in five games that Leverkusen won by scoring in the 90th minute or beyond. Each time, Alonso celebrated wildly on the touchline.