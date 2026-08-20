World Championships: Treesa And Gayatri Enter Quarterfinals With Stunning Win Over Japanese Seventh Seeds

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Indian badminton pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi to enter the World Championships quarterfinals in New Delhi

image Prefer on Google
Treesa And Gayatri Enter Quarterfinals With Stunning Win Over Japanese Seventh Seeds
India's Treesa Jolly, right, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela pose after their win against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary of this article

  • Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Japan's Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 21-16, 21-12 to reach the quarterfinals in New Delhi

  • The unseeded Indian pair is now just one win away from securing a medal at the prestigious World Championships

  • This impressive run follows Treesa Jolly's recovery from a severe ankle injury involving two muscle tears and two ligament tears

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the quarterfinals of the World Championships on Thursday. The unseeded Indian pair reached the last eight in New Delhi, continuing their impressive comeback trail following a significant injury layoff.

They defeated Japan's seventh seeds Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi 21-16 21-12, according to PTI. The commanding straight-game victory ousted the world No. 7 Japanese duo, placing the Indian women's doubles team one step away from a medal.

Road To Recovery

Treesa suffered a severe ankle injury earlier this year while training for the Asia Badminton Championships and the Uber Cup. She accidentally stepped on Gayatri's foot during practice, causing a twist in her ankle.

The resulting MRI scans revealed extensive damage, confirming two high-grade muscle tears and two ligament tears. After a gruelling rehabilitation period, the pair returned at the Indonesia Open, played at the US Open, and won the Philippine International Challenge early this month.

Past Career Milestones

The duo holds a strong track record and was awarded the Arjuna Award for 2025. They reached the All England Open semi-finals in consecutive years in 2022 and 2023. The pair also secured a Commonwealth Games bronze medal in 2022 and broke into the world top 10 rankings at the start of 2025.

Related Content
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela of India celebrate after wining against Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi of Japan during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
India's Treesa Jolly, left, and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela celebrate after their win against United States' Lauren Lam and Allison Quynh Lee during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Divya Deshmukh nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Awards 2026. - X/Divya Deshmukh
BWF World Championshps: PV Sindhu Eases Into Second Round - BWF

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories